Three-Star Forward Landon Davis Commits to Illinois: How He Fits
The dominos continue to fall for Illinois basketball's 2026 recruiting class, and in retrospect we should have seen the latest one ready to drop from a mile away.
On Wednesday morning, Landon Davis – a 6-foot-8, 215-pound rising senior from Waukee (Iowa) Northwest – announced his commitment to Illinois via his X social media account.
If Illini fans are scratching their heads over Davis, allow us to refer you back to that bygone era – specifically, early July – when Illinois became the first Power 4 school to offer him. Davis also had offers from mid-majors Drake, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago.
It's impossible to know precisely how much of a difference it made for the Illini to get in early on the game, but they were able to get their man before Iowa and Minnesota came sniffing around Davis with any further intent. Now listed as the No. 226 prospect in the country and No. 4 player from Iowa, per 247Sports, Davis is a three-star recruit who suits coach Brad Underwood's style and preferences.
Does he represent the kind of splash fans might have expected at this stage of the recruiting period, with the Illini chasing four- and even five-star-rated players from around the country? No. But a quick assessment of his profile reveals a player who could be something close to a perfect fit for Illinois' rotation.
How Landon Davis fits at Illinois
Davis isn't a jump-out-of-the-gym athlete or a cosmic talent equipped to single-handedly steer a program to a national championship. But there's a reason Cooper Flaggs don't grow on trees, and great college basketball teams need building blocks as much as stars. What Davis is, or certainly can be, is a capable Big Ten stretch 4 – and perhaps more.
He will help stretch the floor for the Illini and get plenty of clean looks in return as teammates stretch the floor for him. But Davis may have the potential to grow into more than just a rotation player and situational option. He can already put it on the floor a bit, is a solid passer – not only seeing the floor well but also anticipating openings – and has really nice feet around the paint. If his defense is playable at the 3, his size there will make him even more valuable to Underwood.
Davis will have plenty of time to develop his game working behind Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mrkovic and Jason Jakstys, but with work on his strength and athleticism, he could replace much of what Ben Humrichous currently brings to the Illini and possibly evolve into a Matthew Mayer figure.