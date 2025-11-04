Illinois' David Mirkovic Is the Real Deal, But Is He the Big Ten's Best Freshman?
If there had been one player flying quietly under the radars of outside observers among Illinois' first-year players – and we’re using that terminology to include Mihailo Petrovic (listed as a sophomore) – it was David Mirkovic.
The buzz and attention around the college newbies in Champaign was focused sharply on Keaton Wagler and Petrovic, with guard Brandon Lee – the highest-ranked recruit in Illinois’ class of 2025 haul – also seen as a potential contributor out of the gate.
Yet through an exhibition outing, a scrimmage and one regular-season game, the spotlight has shifted. Mirkovic, a 6-foot-9 forward from Montenegro, has burst onto the scene, going for nearly identically gaudy stat lines in Illinois' exhibition and season opener.
Against Illinois State a couple weeks back, Mirkovic compiled 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. In Monday's Game 1 against Jackson State, he produced 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists – all of which raises a question: Is Mirkovic, in a surprise to all but Illini insiders, the best freshman in the Big Ten?
David Mirkovic could make a run at Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Perhaps it’s an overreaction. After all, it has only been one “real” game. But this Big Ten freshman class is one of the weaker ones the conference has seen in years, meaning the race for the conference Freshman of The Year is wide open.
Michigan’s Trey McKenney, who poured in 21 points and had four assists off the bench in his college debut, will be a top contender, as will Washington’s Hannes Steinbach – who was even more impressive in his debut, going for 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Penn State’s Kayden Mingo and Maryland’s Darius Adams are also names to monitor – and both also shined in their respective debuts.
Just one game into the season, we won’t make a case for who is the favorite. We’ll simply marvel at Mirkovic’s ability to crash the party before it even starts.
A physical presence at 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, Mirkovic isn’t an explosive athlete – although he’s a “functional” one, as Illini coach Brad Underwood loves to point out – but does a tremendous job of using his frame to carve out space in the paint and on the glass.
Mirkovic’s touch around the basket is graceful, and yet his power is brute. He can pass with the best of them – either with his back to the basket or from the mid-post – and he has a respectable jumper from deep (he hit two triples on Monday). He also has an unteachable motor and generally plays with strong fundamentals. His expansive package of skills is just the cherry on top. Players like Mirkovic simply don’t often come around.
And in what surely has to be gut-wrenching for his opponents, Mirkovic always seems to do it with a smile on his face. To be clear, it’s not a carefree we’re-all-just-out-here-having-fun smile, it’s the cocky I’m-better-than-you-and-you-know-it grin. The sheer joy he gets out of playing comes from the competition, and that’s evident on every play – sometimes even too much.
Mirkovic's love of the game
“He has just tremendous joy for the game,” Underwood said. “Now I’ve got to get him to have fun and not be sloppy. The underhand pass that almost hit the scoreboard probably is not working too well in league play.”
Sorry. coach – you might just have to get used to it. When Ben Humrichous, seemingly trying to provide cover, said that we probably won't see another grenade pass from his teammate, Mirkovic initially agreed. But then he reconsidered.
“Maybe. If there is a situation. But," he said with a sly grin, "I will try not to."
That's all Underwood can ask for – especially when he's getting so much already. Mirkovic has the goods: the skill, the frame, the motor and the love of the game. And whether he is ultimately the “best” freshman in the Big Ten or not, he has put the entire league – and the country – on notice just a day into Illinois' season.