Illinois Basketball's Projected 2026-27 Starting Lineup With Andrej Stojakovic

After making things very interesting, Andrej Stojakovic officially announced his return to Illinois for the 2026-27 season (yes, for real this time). In buzzer-beating fashion, Stojakovic waited until just hours before the official deadline (Wednesday night at 11 p.m. CT) to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

NEWS: Andrej Stojakovic will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Illinois, his agent Drake U’u told @On3.



The 6-7 junior played a key role in the Illini’s run to the Final Four, scoring 21 points in the Round of 32 against VCU and 17 points in the Elite Eight against Iowa.… pic.twitter.com/xbFfbgh4Gu — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 27, 2026

So with Stojakovic finally a lock to be in Champaign next year, the rotation – and certainly the starting lineup – appears to be fully set. Here is our early starting five projection for Illinois in 2026-27:

Illinois' 2026-27 projected starting lineup

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Point guard: Quentin Coleman

The lone incoming freshman in this starting unit, Quentin Coleman is expected to carry a fairly heavy burden in his first year, if not a Keaton Wagler-like weight ( despite the constant comparisons ).

Coleman, who has skyrocketed up the recruiting charts and recently earned five-star status, is renowned for his shooting – off the bounce or the catch – and processing ability, not to mention his unexpectedly high motor for such a gifted player.

Although the offense may not actually run through Coleman, don’t be surprised if he initiates the action the majority of the time he is on the floor.

Shooting guard: Stefan Vaaks

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. (7) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Illinois made one massive wave this offseason – and it was via the transfer portal. Former Providence guard Stefan Vaaks , who led the Big East in three-pointers made and three-point percentage in 2025-26, has taken his talents to Champaign, where he will serve as a go-to option beyond the arc and a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

With coveted size at the guard position (Vaaks is 6-foot-7), he can shoot over defenders and see over the top to make plays for teammates. Vaaks may very well be the Illini’s highest-usage player in the 2026-27 season.

Guard/forward: Andrej Stojakovic

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) shoots over UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The man of the hour, Stojakovic is returning to the Illini with a clear-cut role: attack the basket and defend the best perimeter player on the opposing squad.

Ideally, Stojakovic will have sharpened his perimeter shot at least a bit by the time next season rolls around. But even if it never comes around, Illinois knows it has a standout two-way player who likely boasts an All-Big Ten floor. And with a jumper? Stojakovic has an All-American ceiling.

Power forward: David Mirkovic

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is fouled by Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After getting through the five-star freshman guard, the top-15 transfer and one of the best returning players in college hoops, we reach the Illini frontcourt – which, unfathomably, may be even better in 2026-27 than it was this past season.

David Mirkovic averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 56.1 percent inside the arc and 37.5 percent on threes (1.5 made per game). He wore every offensive hat imaginable: spot-up shooter, mid-post facilitator, low-block presence and – because why not? – point guard.

And Mirkovic did all of that as a freshman on a Final Four squad. In other words: Save an All-Big Ten spot for Mirkovic, and put him on the list of dark-horse All-American candidates.

Forward/center: Tomislav Ivisic

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots against Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Remember the old adage that you’re only as strong as your weakest link? Well, if that’s truly the case, the Illini are mighty strong. And we’re not implying Tomislav Ivisic is by any means the “weakest” link. All we’re saying is this starting lineup is absolutely loaded.

Ivisic, who never quite found his niche with the 2025-26 Illini, averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a year ago. Similar to Mirkovic, he is a versatile, ultra-skilled big man. Ivisic can pass from the low post or mid-post, has a sweet stroke from deep and has fancy footwork along with soft touch around the basket.

If he finds – and truly embraces – a role with Illinois in 2026-27, the Illini will be the toughest out in the country next March.