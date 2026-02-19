Illinois Keeps Rewriting KenPom Record Books in Historic Season

Illinois’ defense – which has toggled up and down for a good portion of the season – put together a picturesque performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night: stellar one-on-one defense, great help on drivers, top-notch rim protection and solid closeouts on shooters behind the arc.

The result? USC scored 65 points on a measly 37.1 percent from the field. Although that defensive showing – which was surely aided by the return of wing Andrej Stojakovic to the lineup – was thoroughly encouraging for the Illini, it wasn’t even their best side of the floor on Wednesday night.

The golden standard of efficiency for an individual shooter is a 50/40/90 shooting split (for an entire season). That means 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Against USC, Illinois achieved those marks as a team, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor, 44.9 percent from long range and 92.3 percent from the charity stripe. The Illini also added 13 offensive rebounds, parlaying them into 17 second-chance points. From a statistical standpoint, Illinois could scarcely have played a better offensive game en route to its 101 points.

Illinois continuing to make KenPom history

Nov 22, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets fans before the opening tip off against the Long Island University Sharks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

As a result, the Illini offense climbed in KenPom – which, at first glance, should be the natural response. (The defense also leapt six spots.) But considering Illinois broke the record for the best offensive efficiency in KenPom history earlier this season , elevating that number is no easy lift. But Brad Underwood’s club continues to push it higher.

Practically every time the Illini walk off the floor, they wind up setting the new all-time record in KenPom offensive efficiency. The current figure – 131.9 – is higher than it has been all season, and by nearly a full number. The disparity between Illinois’ offense and Purdue’s – No. 2 on the list – is 3.1. That’s more than the difference between the Boilermakers’ offensive efficiency and Houston’s No. 10 offense. That’s how good this Illini unit is on that end.

Throw your fours up pic.twitter.com/EgNZmQ5j2O — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 19, 2026

Between the offensive and defensive growth spurred by Illinois’ showing in Los Angeles, KenPom boosted the Illini to No. 4 overall. They now sit behind only Arizona (No. 3), Duke (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 1) – the latter of which they will see Feb. 27 in Champaign.