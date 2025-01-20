Illinois Basketball's Loss to Michigan State Ignites Social Media
No one can deny that No. 19 Illinois and No. 12 Michigan State waged an epic battle Sunday when the Illini visited the Breslin Center in East Lansing, where the Spartans came away battered and perhaps a bit bruised but with an 80-78 win – their 11th victory in a row.
Beyond that, fans of the Illini (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) and Spartans (16-2, 7-0) could find very little common ground in their assessment of the matchup – especially given how pivotal the officials' calls were in such a tightly contested affair.
With many Illini fans bemoaning the officiating in Illinois' sixth loss in its past seven visits to the Breslin Center and Spartans fans accusing their orange-and-blue-backing counterparts of excessive whining, the most objective and sober judgments on social media came from the press and other unbiased sources. (Even if the funniest came from elsewhere.)
Let's take a quick look at the best and most significant reactions to the Illinois-Michigan State game, starting with a couple of alums:
Several prominent members of the college basketball media weighed in on the Illini during and after the game, unable to help noticing the Illini's grit – and perhaps the seeds of potential greatness:
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein deserves his own special shout-out after serving up volume, analysis and humor in a series of posts:
Then you have the sharp, the voice and the former coach, all of them with unique perspectives on what they saw on the floor at the Breslin Center on Sunday:
And this one? Well, we just couldn't get away with running a social-media reaction story and not including this post: