Illinois Basketball Lands in 2027 5-Star Darius Wabbington's Top 3

Despite Illinois’ lengthy list of visits from five-star prospects in the class of 2027 – or should-have-been visits (thanks, Dan Hurley) – Brad Underwood and his coaching staff haven’t been able to lock down any members of that prestigious group. But they are inching closer to one: big man Darius Wabbington .

On Thursday, per Sam Kayser of League Ready, Wabbington chopped his list down to just three schools – and the Illini made the cut (along with Indiana and Arizona).

What would Illinois’ 2027 class look like with Darius Wabbington?

The Illini currently have two 2027 commits: Mason Martin , an in-state long range deadeye from Naperville (Neuqua Valley), and Quinton Kitt , an East Peoria native who now attends prep school in Kansas. As it currently stands, Illinois’ 2027 recruiting class is the No. 16-rated unit in the nation (per 247Sports).

Both Martin and Kitt are wings – although each has a different skill set. It would be a mild surprise to see Martin, a lean 6-foot-5 wing, contribute from the jump. But Kitt, a polished three-level scorer with a more college-ready body, very well may.

Regardless, neither will encroach on Wabbington’s territory – and vice versa. A 6-foot-11, 255-pound big, Wabbington would own the frontcourt for the Illini 2027 class. Adding him to the mix would give Illinois a surefire top-10 recruiting class, and, very likely, a top-five group.

What Darius Wabbington said about Illinois’ offensive scheme

“They don’t really run a lot of sets,” said Wabbington on his visit to Champaign in September . “They don’t necessarily do a lot of that stuff. They really just play out of concepts. I feel like that has been real intriguing to me, for sure.”

Illinois has the best sell of any remaining team in the race: The Illini offense is essentially tailored to Wabbington’s game. Coaches can say they’ll bend an offense to a player’s skill set, but the Illini have already done all the bending required.

Current Illini forward David Mirkovic, a fellow hoops unicorn who possesses unique abilities at his size, is a testament to Illinois’ ability to put versatile bigs in a position to flourish.

Wabbington, who has many similar traits to Mirkovic but is perhaps even more comfortable as a ball-handler and playmaker, would be a hand-in-glove fit with the Illini.

Five-star forward Darius Wabbington is down to three schools with a decision looming, @KayserHoops reports.



The five-star prospect has taken visits to all three programs 👀 https://t.co/BZSyQP8hVp pic.twitter.com/0tg0X32SB8 — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) October 1, 2026

He could pick-and-pop alongside whichever elite playmaker Underwood puts on the floor for 2027-28. Or Illinois can play through Wabbington in the post. The Illini could also give Wabbington the rock on the perimeter and let him attack downhill against less-mobile bigs. Even better, Illinois can do all of that with Wabbington.

At the same time, Wabbington can hone his entire offensive package, showcase his abilities to NBA scouts and position himself to be a lottery pick in 2028, all while competing for a national championship.

And just imagine if Mirkovic decides to run it back for Year 3 in 2027-28. It wouldn’t be overambitious to call a Mirkovic-Wabbington frontcourt potentially one of the best playmaking frontcourts the college game has seen.