3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Oakland
The last thing Illinois would seem to have at this early and favorable stage are concerns, worries or doubts. But there are always questions – questions surrounding every team, at any given time. And these Illini, although clearly talented, are not perfect.
The exception, of course, is their current record, as Illinois has fired on all cylinders behind lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis' playmaking (10.0 assists per game) and fellow freshman Will Riley's scoring (22.5 points). The Illini put it all to the test again when they host Oakland (1-1, 0-0 Horizon League) at the State Farm Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT (on Big Ten Network).
Despite notching two runaway wins in the first week of college basketball action, the Illini remain outside the AP Top-25 – although just barely – and get only one opportunity this week to add to their resume ahead of the next poll.
The Golden Grizzlies are fresh off an 87-43 loss to Boise State, with their lone win coming against Defiance College, an NAIA squad.
As open-and-shut as this case may appear to be, there are questions that need answering as we approach the Illinois-Oakland matchup:
Can the Illini control the defensive glass?
After giving up 19 offensive rebounds to SIU-Edwardsville, the Illini are matched up with another solid offensive rebounding squad in the Grizzlies. And with a much bigger and more athletic Alabama coming up next, this will serve as a solid test as to whether any Illini other than Morez Johnson Jr. can consistently rebound on the defensive end.
Will Kasparas Jakucionis sustain his playmaking?
The freshman point guard is averaging 10.0 assists per game. Ten. Illinois is currently putting up 101.0 points on nearly 30 field goals per contest, and those numbers likely aren't sustainable. But Jakucionis is averaging 29.0 minutes – a figure that will probably expand at least a bit as the degree of difficulty rises for the Illini. So although double-figures assists is pie-in-the-sky stuff, how about seven per game? Eight? Only one Big Ten player has ever averaged that number of assists over a season, and his name is Magic Johnson (8.41 in 1978-79). It'll be fun to keep an eye on Jakucionis' production in this category all season.
Is Illinois' 3-point shooting for real?
Forty 3-point attempts per game isn't a ludicrous amount for a team that plays at Illinois' pace. But can the Illini keep making 15 or more threes every time out? There will undoubtedly be bad shooting nights here and there, but so far, the Illini are hitting 38.8 percent of their attempts beyond the arc – a good but hardly mind-boggling number. If Illinois can maintain it, this team’s ceiling is sky-high. Whether or not that actually happens? Hey, that's another question we'll have to wait to learn the answer to.