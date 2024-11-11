Illinois Basketball Misses AP Top 25 Ranking By a Whisker
An updated AP Top 25 poll came out Monday, the first new poll since the preseason rankings that had Illinois’ men’s basketball team just barely on the outside looking in.
The Illini were 26th, or first among “others receiving votes,” in the preseason poll. That’s where they remained, again showing up at 26 – with 144 points, only three behind 25th-ranked Ole Miss.
As one of 62 voters in the weekly AP poll, I had the Illini at No. 20 on my preseason ballot and moved them up to No. 19 after their season-opening blowouts over Eastern Illinois (by 45 points) and SIU-Edwardsville (by 32).
The Big Ten has four teams in the current poll: Purdue at 13, Indiana at 16, Ohio State at 21 and Rutgers at 24. It’s going to be a long climb for the Big Ten to compete with the Big 12, which has five teams – Kansas (No. 1), Iowa State (7), Houston (8), Arizona (9) and Baylor (12) – ranked above the highest-ranked Big Ten team, Purdue.
The SEC also has three teams – Alabama (2), Auburn (5) and Tennessee (11) – above Purdue. Illinois’ first chance to make a major move in the rankings will come Nov. 20 against Alabama at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., which is about an hour from the Crimson Tide’s campus. The Tide made it to the Final Four last season, one round further than the Illini went.
My latest ballot: 1. Kansas, 2. Alabama, 3. UConn, 4. Gonzaga, 5. Auburn, 6. Purdue, 7. North Carolina, 8. Iowa State, 9. Duke, 10. Arizona, 11. Houston, 12. Indiana, 13. Creighton, 14. Tennessee, 15. Michigan State, 16. Marquette, 17. Ole Miss, 18. Cincinnati, 19. Illinois, 20. Rutgers, 21. Clemson, 22. Kentucky, 23. New Mexico, 24. St. John’s, 25. Ohio State.