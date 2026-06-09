Illinois Basketball Class of 2026 Superlatives: Is Lincoln Williams the Best Athlete?

All the buzz in Champaign has been about "The Retention" – and understandably so, as Illinois brings back five of its eight rotation players from last season's Final Four run.

Yet despite the 2026 offseason shaping up as the Return of the Illini, there still will be plenty of new faces – and not just Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks , who is also generating his fair share of excitement.

Somehow, in the midst of all of this, Brad Underwood and his coaching staff still managed to coax college basketball's sixth-best high school recruiting class (per 247Sports) to Champaign, which was rounded out by in-state prospect Lincoln Williams’ commitment on Monday.

From Kankakee to Champaign.



Welcome to the Orange and Blue, Lincoln!



🟠 https://t.co/L6XXGpeMjG pic.twitter.com/qMc3LggrEX — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) June 8, 2026

With Williams putting pen to paper, he brought the count to six incoming freshmen for the Illini next season. With that in mind, we offer an Illinois 2026 recruiting class list of superlatives:

Illinois basketball 2026 recruiting class superlatives: most versatile, highest floor, most underrated and more

Washington's Jonah Funk defends against Kankakee's Lincoln Williams in the first half of the Class 3A Washington Sectional semifinal Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Washington Community High School. The Redbirds' rallied to defeat Kankakee 65-63 in overtime. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best athlete: Lincoln Williams

Often, “athleticism” is quantified purely in terms of vertical explosion. And in this case, Williams wins that contest by a mile. But even taking all the typical factors into account, this title belongs solely to the Kankakee native Williams. He can absolutely fly off one or two feet, and has impressive lateral agility and open-floor speed as well.

Mr. Versatility: Lucas Morillo

The archetypal Underwood recruit, Lucas Morillo has it all: positional size, shooting, playmaking and rebounding. Morillo may not have one skill that stands out above the rest, but his ability to affect the game in every facet – not to mention to slide seamlessly from position to position – should ensure he will always have an impact.

Most underrated: Landon Davis

This Illini class is deep and uber-talented, which has led to Landon Davis being somewhat overlooked. He is extremely athletic (likely No. 2 in that category among Illini freshmen, behind Williams) and has great length, along with a solid frame (215 pounds).

He can step out and hit threes, finish plays above the rim and facilitate out of the post or simply make the extra pass. Also of note, Davis, between his physical tools and basketball IQ, has a chance to develop into an exceptional defender (think 2025-26 Ben Humrichous).

Purest scorer: Quentin Coleman

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No contest here. There are a handful of bucket-getters in this Illinois class, but none are on par with Quentin Coleman. He is a bona fide three-level scorer with deep range, a polished finishing package and extremely advanced space-creation abilities. ( And scoring isn’t his only weapon .)

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman took home MVP honors at the 2026 Iverson Classic 🔥



Coleman finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/w46LM2spJK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 3, 2026

Highest floor: Zavier Zens

How about three state championships and an 88-2 record over the past three seasons? That’s what Zavier Zens accumulated in his high school career. Pair that with 42 percent shooting from deep (as a senior), a 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame, adequate athleticism and plus IQ on both ends, and the Illini have themselves a college-ready contributor.

Sneakiest upside: Ethan Brown

Illinois’ first 2026 commit, Ethan Brown, has been pledged to the program since last summer . He can shoot the cover off the ball and has extended range. Brown also has that oft-discussed “processing ability” and can create looks for teammates. If it all comes together, Brown has the shooting and playmaking to flourish in Illinois’ free-flowing, ball-screen oriented offensive scheme – which fits his game like a glove.