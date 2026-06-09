Illinois Basketball Class of 2026 Superlatives: Is Lincoln Williams the Best Athlete?
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All the buzz in Champaign has been about "The Retention" – and understandably so, as Illinois brings back five of its eight rotation players from last season's Final Four run.
Yet despite the 2026 offseason shaping up as the Return of the Illini, there still will be plenty of new faces – and not just Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, who is also generating his fair share of excitement.
Somehow, in the midst of all of this, Brad Underwood and his coaching staff still managed to coax college basketball's sixth-best high school recruiting class (per 247Sports) to Champaign, which was rounded out by in-state prospect Lincoln Williams’ commitment on Monday.
With Williams putting pen to paper, he brought the count to six incoming freshmen for the Illini next season. With that in mind, we offer an Illinois 2026 recruiting class list of superlatives:
Illinois basketball 2026 recruiting class superlatives: most versatile, highest floor, most underrated and more
Best athlete: Lincoln Williams
Often, “athleticism” is quantified purely in terms of vertical explosion. And in this case, Williams wins that contest by a mile. But even taking all the typical factors into account, this title belongs solely to the Kankakee native Williams. He can absolutely fly off one or two feet, and has impressive lateral agility and open-floor speed as well.
Mr. Versatility: Lucas Morillo
The archetypal Underwood recruit, Lucas Morillo has it all: positional size, shooting, playmaking and rebounding. Morillo may not have one skill that stands out above the rest, but his ability to affect the game in every facet – not to mention to slide seamlessly from position to position – should ensure he will always have an impact.
Most underrated: Landon Davis
This Illini class is deep and uber-talented, which has led to Landon Davis being somewhat overlooked. He is extremely athletic (likely No. 2 in that category among Illini freshmen, behind Williams) and has great length, along with a solid frame (215 pounds).
He can step out and hit threes, finish plays above the rim and facilitate out of the post or simply make the extra pass. Also of note, Davis, between his physical tools and basketball IQ, has a chance to develop into an exceptional defender (think 2025-26 Ben Humrichous).
Purest scorer: Quentin Coleman
No contest here. There are a handful of bucket-getters in this Illinois class, but none are on par with Quentin Coleman. He is a bona fide three-level scorer with deep range, a polished finishing package and extremely advanced space-creation abilities. (And scoring isn’t his only weapon.)
Highest floor: Zavier Zens
How about three state championships and an 88-2 record over the past three seasons? That’s what Zavier Zens accumulated in his high school career. Pair that with 42 percent shooting from deep (as a senior), a 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame, adequate athleticism and plus IQ on both ends, and the Illini have themselves a college-ready contributor.
Sneakiest upside: Ethan Brown
Illinois’ first 2026 commit, Ethan Brown, has been pledged to the program since last summer. He can shoot the cover off the ball and has extended range. Brown also has that oft-discussed “processing ability” and can create looks for teammates. If it all comes together, Brown has the shooting and playmaking to flourish in Illinois’ free-flowing, ball-screen oriented offensive scheme – which fits his game like a glove.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf