Is Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic Being Overlooked Heading Into 2026-27?

In the 2025 offseason, there was a buzz in Champaign. After Illinois exited the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the second round and Illini coach Brad Underwood reconstructed his roster, there was a mildly optimistic expectation of a step forward in 2025-26.

And who did many believe was going to lead the charge? It certainly wasn’t Keaton Wagler or David Mirkovic, both of whom wound up being top-three scorers for the Illini as freshman. The general consensus was that Tomislav Ivisic, who in 2024-25 put up 13.0 points (on 62.0 percent shooting from two-point range and 35.7 percent from three), 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks, would be the go-to option alongside transfer Andrej Stojakovic.

In Ivisic’s first collegiate campaign, he was Illinois’ primary option when guard Kasparas Jakucionis wasn’t on the floor (until Will Riley blossomed late in the season). So it was only natural to assume the Illini would heap an even heavier load on Ivisic given that he had a full season under his belt and a full offseason of training.

Instead, Ivisic's scoring, rebounding and passing numbers all dropped despite his playing only 1.4 fewer minutes per game. The culprit: Ivisic wasn’t involved in nearly as much action, and as a result he struggled to find his role with the 2025-26 Illini.

Fast-forward to the present day, and there are already outside expectations forming around every projected starter, including five-star guard Quentin Coleman , returners Stojakovic and Mirkovic and, of course, prized Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks. The noise around Ivisic? Crickets.

Why Tomislav Ivisic is overlooked entering 2026-27

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after losing to the Connecticut Huskies during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The issue last season: The Illini, like every othert college hoops squad, were allowed to play with only one basketball. How could Ivisic be heavily involved in the offense as an “action guy” if Wagler, Mirkovic, Stojakovic and Kylan Boswell already demanded the lion’s share of touches?

The critical issue going into 2026-27: There remains only one basketball to go around. How will Ivisic make much of an impact if Coleman, Mirkovic, Stojakovic and Vaaks are all ball-dominant offensive forces?

It doesn’t help that Ivisic shot just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc last season, but the one-basketball conundrum is reason enough that he is being overlooked.

How Tomislav Ivisic can be a key contributor in 2026-27

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts against the Houston Cougars in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Let’s not get it twisted: Ivisic was undoubtedly a valuable piece of the puzzle for the Illini a year ago. At the same time, he is capable of more. Ivisic must make a better effort to control the controllables (to put it in language his coach is fond of using).

He cannot allow his shot volume and touches on offense to influence his defensive motor and desire on the glass. Last season, Ivisic’s offense appeared to visibly affect his performance in other areas of the game. That trend must be broken next season.

Underwood and his staff could certainly emphasize getting Ivisic touches early in games and more often overall to boost his overall activity. But at the end of the day, the big man's individual effort and focus are up to him.

Regardless, Ivisic's numbers shouldn't be expected to skyrocket in 2026-27. The Illini just aren't built for him to be a Kofi Cockburn-like center of attention. But if Ivisic can knock down a few more open threes and push his long-distance efficiency into the upper 30s while providing the defensive and glass-cleaning value he is capable of, there's no reason he can't be one of the premier big men in the Big Ten.

Mmore importantly, if Ivisic does all that – which, honestly, should be the expectation – Illinois will likely be the team to beat in the conference.