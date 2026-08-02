Big Ten Center Power Rankings 2026-27: Does Tomislav Ivisic Claim the Top Spot?

Physicality is practically synonymous with Big Ten basketball. There isn’t another league in the country that boasts such a contact-seeking, body blow-embracing attitude. Players, coaches and fans alike seem to love the Big Ten’s penchant for embracing toughness. It’s the pride of the conference.

And who better sets that precedent than the men down low? Here are the Big Ten’s top five centers entering the 2026-27 campaign. (Disclaimer: we’re considering any player expected to occupy the 5 spot for their squad as a center, even if they’re listed as a forward.)

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Top 5 Big Ten basketball centers entering 2026-27

Feb 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) completes a slam dunk as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) defends and forward Cooper Koch (8) looks on during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5: Daniel Jacobsen, Purdue

Joining Purdue in the season after Zach Edey’s departure, Daniel Jacobsen, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2024, came to West Lafayette projected to be yet another 7-footer who would etch his name in the Boilermakers’ storied frontcourt lore.

But after playing just two games as a freshman in 2024-25 – both of which he started – an injury derailed Jacobsen’s campaign. Then Purdue landed Oscar Cluff in the 2025 transfer portal, and Jacobsen played just 12.9 minutes per game in 2025-26.

In that limited action, though, Jacobsen was a valuable contributor. He averaged 5.5 points (on 64.6 percent shooting from the field), 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Finally stepping into that role of go-to big man in 2026-27, Jacobsen should see his minutes skyrocket – and his offensive touches with them. And his already-established rebounding and defensive prowess won’t be going anywhere.

No. 4: Samet Yigitoglu, Indiana

An SMU transfer, Samet Yigitoglu is a proven producer at the high-major level. Last year, he averaged 10.7 points (62.8 percent from the field), 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks for a Mustangs squad that earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

Yigitoglu is an interior-oriented big who can play with his back to the basket or be a play finisher. He also is an underrated passer out of the mid-post – Indiana will likely run action through him at that spot on occasion in 2026-27 – and he absolutely feasts on the offensive boards (3.6 per game last season).

Defensively, Yigitoglu – who is 7-foot-2 and 270 pounds – isn’t versatile or exactly light on his feet, but he is valuable in his role. He is a brick wall as a post defender and a stellar rim protector.

No. 3: Moustapha Thiam, Michigan

Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) makes a basket from three point range in the first half of the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having averaged 2.1 blocks and 6.8 rebounds across two seasons of college hoops – both of which came at high-major programs – Moustapha Thiam is going to be one of the premier defensive and glass-cleaning bigs in the Big Ten.

On offense, Thiam’s combination of rim-running and lob-threat ability give him a stellar floor – especially considering Elliot Cadeau is his point guard. And Thiam’s back-to-the-basket game is also fairly impressive.

But if his jumper develops (he has 38 career triples) or he grows as a facilitator (frontcourt passing was a staple of Michigan’s offense a season ago), then Thiam can compete for a spot on the All-Big Ten first team. A lot of Thiam’s ceiling may hinge on how new Wolverines coach Mike Boynton Jr. elects to deploy him.

No. 2: Nolan Winter, Wisconsin

Perhaps the most overlooked player in the Big Ten a season ago, Nolan Winter was a steady contributor for an excellent Badgers club. His per-game numbers – 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists (against 0.8 turnovers), 1.2 blocks and 56.9 percent shooting from the field – tell the same story as the eye test: Winter was an unbelievably efficient and multi-skilled offensive player, not to mention an excellent rebounder and shot deterrer.

He can space the floor (1.0 threes per contest at a 32.6 percent clip last season), put the ball on the deck and get downhill, play out of the post or be a connective passer. (Of note: He shot a tremendous 70.1 percent on two-pointers a season ago.) Winter also happens to be a mobile and versatile defender.

There isn’t much of anything Winter doesn’t do well. And perhaps most importantly, he takes nothing off the table.

No. 1: Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois

Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025-26, Tomislav Ivisic took a step backwards. There is no getting around that. He wasn’t fully able to carve out his role on a deeper Illini team. Yet he still averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.4 minutes for a Final Four squad.

Ivisic can stretch defenses (1.6 threes per game on 33.4 percent in his career), play out of the mid-post and create for teammates, dominate on the low block or, every once in a while, even drive from the perimeter. He is an exceptional one-on-one interior defender and a respectable rim protector.

Next season, Ivisic needs to be better on the glass and more consistently engaged on defense (and it also would be nice to see his three-point efficiency climb). But either way, he enters the 2026-27 season as the top center in the Big Ten.