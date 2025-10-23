Illinois' Zvonimir Ivisic's Game-Changing Addition Isn't What You'd Expect
Zvonimir Ivisic arrived in Champaign in the offseason, joining his twin brother, Tomislav Ivisic on Illinois' front line. An Arkansas and Kentucky transfer, Zvonimir has already spent two seasons playing college basketball – both of which came under current Razorbacks head coach John Calipari.
Zvonimir's premier offensive ability, despite his standing 7-foot-2, has little to do with size. Although he has tools that could allow him to thrive on the interior, Zvonimir – a junior from Vodice, Croatia – does his best work from the outside.
A career 37.6 percent three-point shooter on solid volume (2.8 attempts per game), Zvonimir is one of the sweetest-shooting bigs to be found in college basketball, with arguably his only competition being his next of kin: Tomislav.
Based on percentages, though, Zvonimir has been more efficient (besting Tomislav’s 35.7 percent from deep in 2024-2025) and has proved himself in that capacity over a longer period of time.
Zvonimir Ivisic's out-of-sight shooting
With a new wrinkle added to the total package, Zvonimir might even see his long-range effectiveness climb. On Sunday, following his Illinois debut against Illinois State – in which he canned three triples – Zvonimir channeled his inner LeBron James when asked about a recently added, critical piece of equipment: contacts.
“It feels really good. I haven’t seen the rim for three years,” Zvonimir said. “But, yeah, it helped me a lot. It’s good.”
Big Z takes after LeBron James
For avid basketball fans, Zvonimir’s eyesight situation immediately harkens to memories of the 2021 Western Conference Play-In between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
With the game knotted at 100 apiece, James received a kick-out pass 34 feet from the hoop with the shot clock near expiring, then immediately put it up over the outstretched arms of Stephen Curry – and found nylon. It was the go-ahead score and final bucket of the game, lifting the Lakers over the Warriors.
In typical unintentionally hilarious fashion, LeBron said the bucket was practically a prayer, as he was “literally seeing three rims out there,” his vision blurred due to a poke in the eye from Draymond Green. "I shot for the middle one," he said.
Perhaps Zvonimir has been seeing multiple rims for the past three seasons and had no choice but to employ the LeBron method. If he was shooting 37-plus percent with poor vision, imagine what he might be capable of seeing 20/20. Zvonimir is already envisioning it.
“Every time, when I made [a three], the crowd was electric," he said. "Got to make more shots so I can make [the] crowd be more loud.”