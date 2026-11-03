Jake Davis Injury 'Doesn't Sound Great': What It Means for Illinois if He's Out

In the first half of Illinois basketball's victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday, veteran Illini swingman Jake Davis left the game clutching his left shoulder after attempting to battle through a screen.

He immediately left the floor and headed to the locker room, and he didn’t return to the game. Illinois coach Brad Underwood provided a brief update in his postgame press conference.

Brad Underwood on Jake Davis' injury against FDU

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) shoots against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It doesn’t sound great,” Underwood told the media. “It’s a shoulder injury. I don’t know the whole diagnosis yet. But it didn’t sound great.”

Obviously, that doesn’t give us a timeline (and there likely isn’t an official one yet). But it seems possible – if not likely – that Davis may be out of action for an extended period of time.

What Illinois basketball will miss if Jake Davis sits out significant time

Illinois’ biggest strength this year is probably its depth. The Illini, if Underwood actually elects to do so, could easily go 10 deep. But Davis, a starter during Illinois’ Final Four run a season ago, isn’t a player Illinois can casually accept being without.

Obviously, Davis’ impact isn’t as outwardly obvious – at least in terms of raw numbers – as other key members of the Illini rotation. He started 22 of 37 games for Illinois last season, and he averaged just 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Still, it’s well established that Davis is one of the best glue guys in college basketball. In terms of knowing his role and playing it to the hilt, it doesn’t get any better than Davis.

He is a lights-out shooter (40.6 percent from three-point range in 2025-26) who puts intense pressure on opposing defenses even without the ball, which is massive on an Illini team loaded with ball-dominant players.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois forward Jake Davis (15) shoots over UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Above all else, Davis is one of just three Illinois players – Tomislav Ivisic and Jason Jakstys being the other two – who is in his third season with the program. By all accounts, Davis is the veteran voice in the locker room.

Even on the floor, Davis seems to have that commanding – and calming – presence that only a well-respected, ultra-experienced teammate can have. If Davis is sidelined for a lengthy amount of time, his voice won’t go anywhere in the locker room, but it obviously can’t carry onto the floor.

And without David Mirkovic in the immediate future, Illinois would be left with just three of its key returners from last season's unit: Andrej Stojakovic and Zvonimir and Tomislav Ivisic.

The silver lining is that aforementioned depth. The Illini freshman backcourt pairing of Ethan Brown and Quentin Coleman is far better than anyone could have imagined (and the thing is, expectations were high). Transfer Stefan Vaaks is a stud.

And, most importantly if Davis is absent moving forward, Illinois has depth on the wing, too. Zavier Zens can give the Illini steady minutes. Fellow freshman Lucas Morillo can fill in. Lincoln Williams , who missed the season opener, provides excellent tools and killer upside.

But even if they're able to survive without Davis, the Illini will certainly want him back sooner rather than later. Again, his shooting ability – even if he isn’t actively cashing threes – is instrumental to the Illini’s spacing and allows slashers to thrive. And the intangibles Davis brings (plus underrated rebounding and savvy defense) simply can't be replicated by any other player on the team.