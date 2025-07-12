Kasparas Jakucionis Bounces Back With Stellar Showing in NBA Summer League
Kasparas Jakucionis has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past couple of weeks. After the former Illini was projected as an NBA lottery pick – and even a potential top-five selection midway through the college season – he slid all the way to No. 20 on draft night.
Fast-forward to two weeks later, and Jakucionis had played three NBA Summer League games for the Miami Heat, having made a grand total of one field goal. Even given the reasonable understanding that it's unwise to overreact to Summer League performances, a 1-for-17 shooting stretch, along with a 1-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio (six assists to 12 turnovers) is bound to draw some reaction – and it did.
Yet despite the increased expectations on his shoulders and the pressure to turn things around, Jakucionis finally responded Friday. In his first game in the Las Vegas Summer League, the 6-foot-6 lead guard was outstanding, pouring in 24 points, snagging four rebounds and dishing out four assists (while committing only two turnovers), while adding two steals for good measure.
Jakucionis, a 19-year-old from Lithuania, did much of his work from deep, going 5-for-9 from beyond three-point range. But the biggest difference in Friday’s showing: Jakucionis appeared comfortable – not sped-up or indecisive, as he was in the California Classic, but under control and, most importantly, confident.
Jakucionis’ ability to pass the ball is established, and there are minimal concerns about that skill translating to the NBA. But when he consistently finds nylon from deep and comes through as a plus defensive player, Jakucionis goes from good to great. He still faces a steep learning curve, but Friday was a prime example of what he can be. And if the Heat get this version of Jakucionis more often than not, they will likely have landed the steal of the draft.