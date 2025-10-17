Why the NBA 'Steal' Status of Kasparas Jakucionis Matters for Illinois
Ahead of every NBA season, the league's general managers are polled on a series of questions that asks things like "Which team will be most improved in 2025-26?" and "Which rookie will be the best player in five years?" (This year's answers, for those scoring at home: The Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg.) It's all good, entirely unscientific fun. But if you look closely, it also offers some insight into where the league is at – and where it's likely headed.
The NBA's global invasion
Kids today probably don't give a lot of thought to the NBA's cultural makeup, but old heads remember: A few decades ago, the league was not a welcoming place for prospects outside U.S. borders. "Euro" players (as they were generally called, regardless of their country or continent of origin) were deemed too soft, too passive and too unconventional in their time. A generation of foreign talent was lost, misused or criminally under-appreciated for skills the league would eventually embrace, thanks to the persistence of Vlade Divac, Toni Kukoc, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and others.
Interestingly, the players deemed to be at the top of the game in the recent GM poll are predominantly foreign-born – including three of the five choices for "best" at their positions and three of the top four picks projected to win Most Valuable Player. One less consequential but still notable selection – "Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?" – was further evidence of the change in attitudes: League execs picked Miami Heat guard and former Illini Kasparas Jakucionis.
How Jakucionis' status as a 'steal' benefits Illinois
Illinois coach Brad Underwood hadn't previously been afraid to tap into the foreign talent market, but last season was the first in which all the conditions were right for him to go all-in: loosening NCAA rules, NIL incentives, a clearer path to U.S. recognition and NBA consideration for interntional players not named Victor Wembanyama. Players such as Jakucionis (Lithuania) and Tomislav Ivisic (Croatia) suddenly viewed Illinois – with its first-rate facilities, access to premier strength and conditioning, pro-style Underwood offense and Big Ten testing ground – as an ideal hoops destination.
For Jakucionis (and fellow Illini freshman and Canadian Will Riley), Champaign was a one-year stop-off. But Ivisic is back for another go-round – and he is also directly responsible for twin brother Zvonimir and Montenegro forward David Mirkovic joining him on campus. The word is out: Illinois is a welcoming place for internationals, and Underwood and his staff appear to be assembling a global pipeline to the NBA.
Foreign nationals still have little emotional attachment to or recognition of the underpinnings of Big Ten championships or NCAA Tournament runs (although that, too, seems to be changing). But if Jakucionis delivers as expected in the NBA (not to mention Riley, Terrence Shannon Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and others), more top-quality foreign nationals will begin to view the Illini as a coveted destination. Soon enough, Illini from all over the world won't even get a chance to sneak up on the best league on the planet. The NBA will already know them well.