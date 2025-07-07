Illini now

Why is Kasparas Jakucionis Struggling With Miami Heat in NBA Summer League?

It has been onlt two games, but so far former Illini Jakucionis has been a mess on the offensive end in Summer League play

Jackson Langendorf

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Kasparas Jakucionis talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Kasparas Jakucionis talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Ever since Kasparas Jakucionis drew the eyes of NBA scouts, the glaring question marks surrounding his athleticism – both vertically and laterally – have lingered on his journey to the league.

Will his change of pace make up for his lack of burst? Can his craftiness and fundamentals around the rim offset his subpar jumping ability? Well, so far – which, mind you, is just a measly two summer league games – the answer is a resounding no. 

Everyone in the league – even those fighting for roster spots in the summer – has more length, is a step quicker and can jump a couple inches higher.

And those players with just a year or two of NBA reps under their belt? Well, their experience is invaluable. All of those factors pooled together have resulted in struggles upon struggles for Jakucionis in his first 43 minutes of official NBA-organized competition.

After going 1-for-7 and putting up an unimpressive stat line of three points, one rebound, one assist and three turnovers against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Jakucionis followed with four points, one rebound, two assists and five turnovers against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

That vicious go-to step-back of his that created loads of space in college? (Nobody needs to remind Purdue.) 

Jakucionis can’t even get a shot off with that same move on an NBA Summer League floor.

That creative handle and herky-jerky downhill ability? That’s now a Bronny James steal and dunk on the other end.

Still, there’s little reason to fret. This was arguably the expectation for Jakucionis. It takes time for a player – specifically with his aforementioned skill set – to adjust to the next level. In time, the game will slow down for Jakucionis, he’ll find his footing and he'll begin to truly make an impact. At least, that’s the hope.

Regardless, now is the time to work out the kinks. And if Jakucionis can also become a consistent defensive presence – as he was today (three steals) – his game just may blossom beyond even the Heat’s wildest dreams.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

