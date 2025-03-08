Meyers Leonard Gets Special Serenade at Courtside for Illinois-Purdue
Even in just two years playing in Champaign, former Illini center Meyers Leonard was able to fit plenty of accomplishments and special moments into his time spent with the program.
Now he has a new one to add that rates up there with all the others.
Back in Champaign on Friday to take in Illinois' regular-season finale against visiting Purdue – which the Illini conveniently won in an 88-80 thriller – Leonard sat courtside with his wife, Elle, and during a break received an ovation from the State Farm Center crowd, as well as another thoughtful gesture from his old school.
When Leonard, who has recently launched a music career, stood to acknowledge the fans, the PA announcer plugged his new single "Good in Goodbye" as the video played on the big screen and the song could be heard over the arena loudspeakers.
Leonard introduced the single recently when he announced his official retirement from the NBA. Although he hasn't played since the 2022-23 season and noted in a social media post that "I figured people would assume as time passed," the new brought closure to his decade-long stint in the pros.
When tracked down by the media after the game (including WCIA 3's Tristan Thomas), Leonard quipped: "If I were healthy enough, I wish I could play two more years here."
Leonard, who played for the Illini from 2010-12, has come a long way since his days in Champaign – back when Illinois' State Farm Center was still known as Assembly Hall. But fans stlll miss his energy, both on the floor and off.