Did the Miami Heat Pass on Damian Lillard Because of Kasparas Jakucionis?

Could the Heat's decision not to sign free agent Lillard be a sign of their confidence in rookie point guard Jakucionis?

Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) drives the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
According to Sam Amico, a senior NBA writer, the Miami Heat had no interest in signing former superstar guard (and likely still-potent starter) Damian Lillard. Rarely do teams in need pass up an opportunity to add an experienced, veteran presence (who, in this case, also happens to be a nine-time All-Star).

That begs the question: Why weren't the Heat interested in Lillard?

Well, there is the torn Achilles tendon from which he is still recovering. Combine a concerning injury for any basketball player (one that used to be the death knell for careers) with Lillard’s age (35), and it's hard to imagine him coming back as the player he once was.

Or there's this: Perhaps the Heat already feel secure with the point guard they selected in the first round of last month's NBA Draft, No. 20 overall pick Kasparas Jakucionis. The former Illini – despite his shooting struggles – has showcased his entire package on both ends throughout NBA Summer League and the impressive value he would bring to Miami at his best.

Just a few weeks ago – days before the Summer League tipped off – the Heat were expected to express interest in Lillard. The only variable known to have changed over that period? Jakucionis' play.

As a lead guard, Jakucionis has the playmaking and scoring ability desired by every NBA front office. Additionally, he has tremendous positional size (6-foot-6) and a key advantage over Lillard: youth. 

Jakucionis, 19, has his entire professional future ahead of him, and although approaching the level of Lillard’s decorated career will be a difficult task, Miami seems ready to give Jakucionis the room he'll need to develop right away. Lillard could have served as a super-sub, an excellent mentor and an insurance policy behind the inexperienced Jakucionis, but that scenario would have come with a hefty price tag – and possibly slowed Jakucionis' growth.

With Lillard making a fitting return to the Portland Trail Blazers – where he spent his first 11 seasons – and the Heat focusing on Jakucionis, it appears both players and organizations won.

