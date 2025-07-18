Illini now

Kasparas Jakucionis Takes on Lead Role for Miami Heat in NBA Summer League

Jakucionis, a former Illini star, showed flashes – both good and bad – when handed the reins in Thursday's Summer League outing

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kasparas Jakucionis arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With the Miami Heat sitting Pelle Larson and Kel’el Ware on Thursday night, former Illini Kasparas Jakucionis immediately became the focal point of the Heat’s offense in the NBA Summer League outing against the Detroit Pistons.

And as expected, Jakucionis’ performance was spectacular at times and quite the opposite at others. His final stat line stood at 15 points (4-for-12 from the field), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and five turnovers.

In one of his bright spots, Jakucionis showcased his dynamic ability as a lead guard – especially out of the pick-and-roll. He also put his versatile scoring package on full display, knocking down one step-back three (although he went 1-for-6 from deep overall), a sweet midrange jumper and an extended lefty layup over the outstretched arms of a Pistons defender. 

On another positive note, Jakucionis continued to stay active defensively, as he has all summer, which has been a welcome surprise. 

But the usual drawbacks in Jakucionis’ game were still apparent on Thursday night. Those five turnovers are the sign of an increasingly consistent issue, and he continues to struggle from long range. In Year 1 (and especially during the summer), however, each missed shot and errant pass serves more as a learning experience than a failure.

Expect Jakucionis' jumper to come around, and with time and focus there is room for his growth as a caretaker. He and the Heat have another opportunity on Friday (6 p.m. CT) against the Milwaukee Bucks in what will mark Jakucionis’ final outing of his initial Summer League campaign.

