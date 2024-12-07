Northwestern's Chris Collins Offers High Praise for Illinois Basketball
EVANSTON, Illinois – Northwestern coach Chris Collins has had to tangle with some impressive Illinois cores. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins. Now, Kasparas Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic and Will Riley.
This one can be as good as the others, Collins believes. And maybe better.
"All those teams you mentioned were great, but this team is going to be great in its own right," Collins said Friday after his team held off the 19th-ranked Illini 70-66 in overtime at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
"They've got young guys, so they're going to get better. We got a little fortunate. That's their first Big Ten game. How good are [Jakucionis and Ivisic] going to be? This is their first Big Ten game on the road, and both of them almost got triple-doubles. So that should tell you how good those two guys are for young players."
Jakucionis scored 20, grabbed 10 rebounds and added seven assists. On a night when he was the only player on the Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) who could buy a three – he made six of them – the assist total was impressive. Ivisic had 15 points, 12 boards and five assists. Riley missed all six of his long-range tries.
All of them are in their first years at Illinois, and Jakucionis and Riley – hot 2025 NBA draft prospects – are only 18.
"I see a lot of guys on their team that are going to make a lot of money playing basketball, and not just NIL money," Collins said. "I'm talking about at the next level. KJ's an NBA point guard. Ivisic, he's a pro. Will Riley is going to be a pro. Kylan Boswell is a really good college player with a chance to be an NBA player.
"They've got good players, they've got talented players, they've got pro players. They're going to win a lot of games, and they're really well-coached and Brad [Underwood] is playing to their personnel perfectly. It's really hard to game-plan for their spacing and their shooting with their guard play."