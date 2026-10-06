Big Ten Basketball Preseason Poll and Awards Revealed: Did Voters Get Illinois Right?

On Monday, multiple Big Ten preseason awards were revealed. The league itself released an 11-man All-Big Ten preseason team . And although the conference doesn’t have a preseason poll, The Columbus Dispatch’s annual poll , which is often viewed as the conference's unofficial preseason measuring stick, also went live Monday.

Two Illini land on All-Big Ten preseason team

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) passes the ball to forward David Mirkovic (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the 11 players selected for honors by the Big Ten, two came from Illinois: David Mirkovic and Andrej Stojakovic . Interestingly, only two players on the list were unanimous selections, and Mirkovic – who seems to have All-American potential – wasn’t one of them. (They were Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., the Preseason Player of the Year, and Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort).

Were any Illinois players snubbed by preseason awards voters?

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) reacts to a foul call Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not really. Stefan Vaaks, Tomislav Ivisic and Quentin Coleman have All-Big Ten upside, but none of those players should be viewed as preseason selections, even on an 11-man squad. No shame there. The Big Ten is an 18-team league with a ton of talent.

What about Mirkovic failing to earn unanimous status? A couple things to remember: 1) He is returning from foot surgery , and 2) he is projected to make a big leap. We still have to see it. Fears and Sandfort, both previous All-Big Ten selections, have already made theirs. An All-Big Ten selection may be the expectation for Mirkovic, but it’s entirely fair if a media member or two left him off their ballot.

Where did Illinois land in the Big Ten preseason poll?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the unofficial preseason poll, the Illini landed at No. 1, earning 18 of 28 first-place votes. Michigan State was No. 2 (nine first-place votes), while Michigan was No. 3 (one vote for first). UCLA (No. 4) and Nebraska (No. 5) rounded at the top five.

There is nothing to quibble with here. After Dusty May’s departure to the NBA and the unfortunate injury of projected starter Brandon McCoy, Michigan, which many had neck-and-neck with Illinois, makes sense at No. 3 (where we at Illinois on SI project them as well).

Michigan State may have an argument for the No. 1 preseason ranking, but the Illini are absolutely loaded with depth and returning experience. (The Spartans do, admittedly, have the best player in the conference in Fears, though.)

Other Illini in The Columbus Dispatch preseason poll

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. (7) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Columbus Dispatch also selected an All-Big Ten team, along with a Freshman of the Year and Transfer of the Year. Coleman tied for third with a single vote in the freshman poll (Ohio State’s Anthony Thompson was No. 1 and UCLA’s Nikola Kusturica was No. 2).

Vaaks won the Transfer of the Year preseason honor with 12 votes (the next-closest selection reeled in five votes). And Vaaks, Tomislav Ivisic and even Zvonimir Ivisic (one vote) picked up All-Big Ten preseason team votes.