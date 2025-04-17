Robbie Hummel Praises Brad Underwood's Coaching Adaptability at Illinois
In an ever-changing world of college athletics, adaptability is an invaluable asset. Illinois coach Brad Underwood, for one, has succeeded in Champaign by showing an impressive ability to win in different ways – and it recently caught the eye of one respected college basketball analyst.
Robbie Hummel, a Big Ten Network contributor and former All-Big Ten player at Purdue, has seen a lot of Illinois over the years. When asked his thoughts on Underwood and the Illini, Hummel was frank:
"They win, you know? I think that's the biggest thing. As someone that has watched from a TV standpoint and also watching [from] afar as a basketball fan, I think the thing I appreciate about Coach Underwood is there's not one way to do it."
Given the growing year-to-year instability of college basketball, Underwood has quickly caught on and – rather than forcing a host of newcomers into a scheme or system – has kept his approach fluid and built around the players he has.
"They've run the spread, they've run pick and roll, they've run dribble hand off for Ayo [Dosunmu], they've run ball screen stuff," Hummel said.
In 2021, when the Illini won the Big Ten Tournament and were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Underwood implemented an offensive scheme centered around guard Dosumnu and center Kofi Cockburn. The tandem was electric, forming one of the best inside-out duos in college basketball.
Fast-forward to 2024, and Underwood again had an elite team, winning the Big Ten Tournament and making a run to the Elite Eight. That team was built around spacing and a Marcus Domask-driven, post-up scheme dubbed Booty Ball.
Underwood's willingness to change strategies has paid off, as Illinois is one of only four progams to win 20-plus games over six consecutive seasons. With the Illini having lost much of their roster from last season, Underwood will likely again have to bend, mold and shape his scheme to fit another new group.