Social Media Blows Up Over Illinois Basketball's Landmark Win at Purdue
Illinois just walked into Mackey Arena shorthanded, against Big Ten preseason favorite Purdue, and walked out with one of the most impressive regular-season wins the program has had in a long, long time.
Without senior guard Kylan Boswell, and in one of the most unforgiving road environments in college basketball, the Illini stunned Purdue 88-82 by surviving the first half and then winning the second with toughness, shot-making and poise. It wasn’t always pretty, and at times it looked like it might get away from them, but the Illini never fully broke – largely because Keaton Wagler refused to allow it.
The first half felt ominous. Purdue was scoring with ease, carving up the Illini defense and feeding off the Mackey energy. Illinois struggled to get consistent stops and trailed by as many as double digits, but Wagler kept the Illini within striking distance with one of the most absurd individual halves of basketball you’ll watch in any building. He poured in 24 first-half points, hitting tough threes, contested pull-ups and attacking off the bounce to quiet the crowd just enough to keep Illinois alive. At halftime, it felt like Illinois was lucky to be down only four.
The tone shifted after the break. Illinois tightened up defensively, stayed connected on shooters and made Purdue work for everything. Braden Smith still made plays, but the Boilermakers no longer looked comfortable running downhill. On the other end, Wagler kept cooking – finishing with a staggering 46 points – but this time he had help.
Jake Davis knocked down massive threes at timely moments, Tomislav Ivisic stretched the floor with a clutch triple and David Mirkovic provided steady production and physicality inside. Just as important, Illinois owned the offensive glass all night. The Illini finished with 13 offensive rebounds, repeatedly extending possessions and stealing momentum in a building where extra chances are usually scarce.
This wasn’t just a road win – it was a statement. Illinois proved it can win ugly, win short-handed, and win in the toughest environments in the Big Ten. And on a day when one player went supernova, the Illini still did all the little things well enough to walk out of Mackey with something special. On the heels of Illinois' biggest win of the year, social media was buzzing.
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.