Social Media Blows Up Over Illinois Basketball's Landmark Win at Purdue

Illinois just walked into Mackey Arena shorthanded, against Big Ten preseason favorite Purdue, and walked out with one of the most impressive regular-season wins the program has had in a long, long time.

Without senior guard Kylan Boswell , and in one of the most unforgiving road environments in college basketball, the Illini stunned Purdue 88-82 by surviving the first half and then winning the second with toughness, shot-making and poise. It wasn’t always pretty, and at times it looked like it might get away from them, but the Illini never fully broke – largely because Keaton Wagler refused to allow it.

The first half felt ominous. Purdue was scoring with ease, carving up the Illini defense and feeding off the Mackey energy. Illinois struggled to get consistent stops and trailed by as many as double digits, but Wagler kept the Illini within striking distance with one of the most absurd individual halves of basketball you’ll watch in any building. He poured in 24 first-half points, hitting tough threes, contested pull-ups and attacking off the bounce to quiet the crowd just enough to keep Illinois alive. At halftime, it felt like Illinois was lucky to be down only four.

The tone shifted after the break. Illinois tightened up defensively, stayed connected on shooters and made Purdue work for everything. Braden Smith still made plays, but the Boilermakers no longer looked comfortable running downhill. On the other end, Wagler kept cooking – finishing with a staggering 46 points – but this time he had help.

Jake Davis knocked down massive threes at timely moments, Tomislav Ivisic stretched the floor with a clutch triple and David Mirkovic provided steady production and physicality inside. Just as important, Illinois owned the offensive glass all night. The Illini finished with 13 offensive rebounds, repeatedly extending possessions and stealing momentum in a building where extra chances are usually scarce.

It's raining threes all around!



Tomi, David, and Jake hit 4 threes in a row!



2H 0:56 | Illinois 82, Purdue 77 pic.twitter.com/q6N6sjY2sm — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 24, 2026

This wasn’t just a road win – it was a statement. Illinois proved it can win ugly, win short-handed, and win in the toughest environments in the Big Ten. And on a day when one player went supernova, the Illini still did all the little things well enough to walk out of Mackey with something special. On the heels of Illinois' biggest win of the year, social media was buzzing.

Pure hoops

This basketball game has been cinema — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) January 24, 2026

The Illini's leader

Reinvigorated a program, a university, and a culture one win at a time. pic.twitter.com/Fo1R45DWtG — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 24, 2026

This is definitely the best team Brad Underwood has had at Illinois. Their ability to run 5 out, with their Bigs being good shooters is going to be a really tough team to guard, as you can't really double. And there rebounding is as good as anyone in the country. Far from an… — Miles Dobrzynski (@DobzMiles) January 24, 2026

The best offense in the country showed it

Purdue fans just got to watch the best offense in the country



Illinois is a championship contender — The BoardRoom-ic (@ILLBoardRoom) January 24, 2026

Illini up to #6 in KenPom, Purdue down to #10, and check out the offensive ratings now. Illini have the #1 offense in the country by decent margin now. pic.twitter.com/I5uuBdb6v8 — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) January 24, 2026

Purdue switching everything was playing into exactly what this offense is designed to do. Whoever decided that was the best game plan vs. Illinois deserves an edible arrangement from the U of I athletic department. — The Oskee Pow-Wow (@TheOskeePowWow) January 24, 2026

Purdue fans are impressed

Yeah like Wagler probably a top 10 pick



What a carry bro



Purdue would’ve been up by 20 in the first without him



He went nuclear i can’t even hate — BoilerMuse (@BoilerMuse) January 24, 2026

Every advantage that Illinois had turned out to be the difference, with big men who can shoot, a great rebounding team and a lottery pick. Another really rough way to go down. — Boilers and Beyond (@BoilersBeyond) January 24, 2026

Best freshman in the country?

46 points on just 4 missed shots.



On the road at the toughest place to play in CBB.



18-year-old Keaton Wagler... Unfazed. pic.twitter.com/dGJ1hU0tRS — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) January 24, 2026

Illinois Freshman Keaton Wagner with a MONSTER performance vs No. 4 Purdue:



46 PTS | 13-17 FG | 9-11 3PT pic.twitter.com/SyhyGTXvhH — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 24, 2026

KEATON WAGLER TODAY:



46 POINTS

13/17 FG

9/11 3PT

101.2% TS



AND A ROAD WIN IN MACKEY ARENA.



LEAGUE HIM. pic.twitter.com/Aic3J6clJN — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler scored the most points EVER by a visitor at Mackey 😱:



46 PTS

13-17 FG

9-11 3PT



WOW. pic.twitter.com/KVAd0B0W0A — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler with 46 points on 17 shots on the road vs a Top 5 Purdue squad



One of the greatest performances you’ll ever witness pic.twitter.com/ArcCtKkbb2 — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 24, 2026

Hey LeBron, we’re good#Illini Keaton Wagler is here



Illinois’ freshman had 24 points in the first half against Purdue pic.twitter.com/MJB2zgoXmp — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) January 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler to Oscar Cluff pic.twitter.com/88nvdSojum — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) January 24, 2026

Some home cooking for Purdue

Crazy for an alum to make it known that Illinois was going to be in the refs pockets today https://t.co/Z5h1h4ElqJ — Full Steam Ahead (@Boiler_Fanatic) January 24, 2026

The guys in stripes bet Purdue and it’s so obvious. — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) January 24, 2026

Braden Smith is a hooper

Braden Smith is still elite for Purdue.



But he’s going to need his two senior teammates to wake up at some point.



The fix is pretty simple for them but still they need to figure it out soon. — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) January 24, 2026

Braden Smith might be the most efficient player in the history of college basketball. High percentage shots, excellent passer, limits turnovers — Myles Colvin Enthusiast (@FireForbes) January 24, 2026

Clutch

Jake Davis corner 3 🎯



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/lTxNl7p9Kl — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 24, 2026

Tomi buries a massive three

Missing a key piece as well

Missing Boswell — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) January 24, 2026

Can’t emphasize enough how much Illinois is missing Kylan Boswell today — Andrew Burkey (@andrew_burkey) January 24, 2026

What a win

Big time Illinois win and performance by freshmen Keaton Wagler against Purdue. #Illini pic.twitter.com/V1E7dBMYJA — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) January 24, 2026

What an incredible performance by Keaton Wagler.



What an incredible win by Illinois.



I think that was the best regular-season victory during Brad Underwood's Illini tenure. Just phenomenal. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) January 24, 2026

That’s the most satisfying regular season #Illini win I can remember.



No Boswell. True freshman goes off for 45. On the road.



All grit. What a day. — Craig Choate (@craigwchoate) January 24, 2026

Big #Illini win over Purdon’t and the 🦓 — Ryan McCrady (@McCrady5) January 24, 2026

