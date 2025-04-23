Illini now

Social Media Buzzes as Illinois Basketball Lands Another International Recruit

The Illini brought on Mihailo Petrovic, a high-producing point guard from Serbia, to add a fourth player from the Balkans

Jackson Langendorf

Dec 10, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini fans before a game with the Wisconsin Badgers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini fans before a game with the Wisconsin Badgers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

For years, it was a verifiable fact that the Balkans was a region located in Southeastern Europe. Recently, though, there has been some confusion, as the area has seen a notable migration of its populace to a certain central Illinois city.

Champaign could now aptly be dubbed "The Little Balkans," but even that would be counterintuitive given that it likely holds the world record for the town with the tallest average height among its Balkan population.

On Tuesday, 6-foot-3 Serbian point guard Mihailo Petrovic announced his commitment to the Illini and his intention to join seven-foot twin brothers Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic (Croatia) and 6-foot-8 David Mirkovic (Montenegro) in what may be the NCAA's first-ever Balkans alliance.

Petrovic is a current pro who has been a difference-maker in Europe's Adriatic League, averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 assists to insert himself in the MVP discussion.

With his experience (Petrovic is 22) and skill set, he appears well-positioned to step into the point guard role left behind by fellow international-born guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who is off to the NBA.

Naturally, with Illinois landing a premier talent (and yet another overseas prospect), social media has caught ablaze. Here are a few of the best reactions:

Central Illinoisans will ace any geography test by next year

Petrovic shifting the balance

Who needs the transfer portal?

Jealous much?

America has a new Dream Team

The Mecca of European college basketball

Underwood is Euro steppin'

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Seeking Experience in Transfer Portal

Illinois Basketball 'In the Mix' for Elite Transfer Portal Prospect

Cal Transfer Andrej Stojakovic Set to Visit Illinois Campus on Tuesday

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball