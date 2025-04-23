Social Media Buzzes as Illinois Basketball Lands Another International Recruit
For years, it was a verifiable fact that the Balkans was a region located in Southeastern Europe. Recently, though, there has been some confusion, as the area has seen a notable migration of its populace to a certain central Illinois city.
Champaign could now aptly be dubbed "The Little Balkans," but even that would be counterintuitive given that it likely holds the world record for the town with the tallest average height among its Balkan population.
On Tuesday, 6-foot-3 Serbian point guard Mihailo Petrovic announced his commitment to the Illini and his intention to join seven-foot twin brothers Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic (Croatia) and 6-foot-8 David Mirkovic (Montenegro) in what may be the NCAA's first-ever Balkans alliance.
Petrovic is a current pro who has been a difference-maker in Europe's Adriatic League, averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 assists to insert himself in the MVP discussion.
With his experience (Petrovic is 22) and skill set, he appears well-positioned to step into the point guard role left behind by fellow international-born guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who is off to the NBA.
Naturally, with Illinois landing a premier talent (and yet another overseas prospect), social media has caught ablaze. Here are a few of the best reactions: