Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Win Over Jackson State
Basketball is officially back in Champaign, and the Illini wasted no time in their opener reminding fans why expectations are sky-high for the 2025-26 season. Even with multiple players sidelined by injury, Brad Underwood’s squad looked sharp, focused and patently dominant while cruising 113-55 against a Jackson State team projected to contend for the SWAC title.
It didn’t take long for the Illini to get loose. Tomislav Ivisic got the scoring started with a smooth post hook on the opening possession, and fellow big man David Mirkovic followed with a three-pointer that sent the State Farm Center crowd into a frenzy. From there, the Illini poured it on. Their size, depth and unselfishness overwhelmed a Jackson State defense that simply had no answers for all of Illinois' weapons.
Six different Illini finished in double figures, showcasing the results of Illinois' subtle shift toward a brand of basketball featuring more willful yet effortless ball movement. Transfer forward Ben Humrichous and Ivisic led the way with 21 points apiece. Humrichous was particularly lethal from deep, connecting on five threes and appearing to be completely in rhythm coming off the bench. Freshman guard Keaton Wagler also turned heads with an outstanding college debut, tallying 18 points and four assists while displaying poise well beyond his years.
Senior Kylan Boswell looked completely in control, slicing into the lane, setting up teammates (team-high five assists) and punishing opponents on the other side of the ball. His 10 points only tell part of the story. Boswell’s steady hand and vision were critical in guiding Illinois to 23 total assists and a blistering 17-for-37 performance from beyond the arc.
After concerns about defensive consistency in previous seasons, Illinois held Jackson State to only 55 points. The Illini's length, energy and occasional switch into a zone completely disrupted the Tigers’ rhythm. From start to finish, it was the kind of performance that checks every box for an early-season win.
All in all, this was exactly the opener Illinois fans hoped to see: dominant and full of promise. The Illini looked like a team ready to compete at a much higher level, and as always, Illini Nation had plenty of immediate feedback via social media: