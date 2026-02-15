Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Bounce-Back Win Over Indiana
Illinois desperately needed a response.
After dropping two straight games and watching its momentum stall, the Illini returned home Sunday knowing that a matchup against Indiana was less about style points and more about reestablishing who they are. They got a boost before tip-off when it was announced that senior guard Kylan Boswell would return from injury. That alone injected life into the building – and into Illinois’ defense, which was magnificent in a 71-51 victory over the Hoosiers.
Boswell finished with nine points in 33 minutes for Illinois (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten), but his impact went far beyond the box score. He steadied the perimeter defense, pressured the ball and helped set the tone in a dominant second half. Indiana (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) entered the night with one of the better offenses in the conference, but after halftime the Hoosiers managed just 20 points and committed seven turnovers. Clean looks were rare. Driving lanes disappeared. Every catch felt contested.
Outside of Lamar Wilkerson – who poured in 21 points on a series of tough, well-defended shots – the Hoosiers simply couldn’t generate consistent offense. Tucker DeVries knocked down a couple of threes, but the Illini made sure no one else found a rhythm. The defensive rotations were sharp, the closeouts were under control and the physicality ramped up possession after possession. It was suffocating basketball.
On the other end, David Mirkovic delivered one of his most complete performances of the season. The freshman forward from Montenegro led the way with 25 points, knocking down three triples while also bullying Indiana in the paint. He played through contact, finished second-chance opportunities and forced the Hoosiers to constantly adjust defensively. When Illinois needed a bucket, Mirkovic provided it.
And as he tends to do, Keaton Wagler quietly (and sometimes loudly) filled the stat sheet. Wagler “sleepwalked” his way to 18 points, scoring within the flow and playing solid, disciplined defense. It has become his routine – efficient offense, minimal mistakes and timely plays.
Perhaps most impressive was Illinois’ work on the glass. The Illini grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, repeatedly extending possessions and turning them into backbreaking second-chance points. That effort and physicality wore Indiana down, especially in the final 20 minutes.
All of it came without a minute from the injured Andrej Stojakovic (ankle), making the win even more significant. After two frustrating losses, Illinois didn’t just survive – it reasserted its identity. Below are the best takes on it all from the social-media circus:
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.