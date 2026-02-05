Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Thrashing of Northwestern
In this story:
Illinois just keeps on rolling, and at this point it’s starting to feel less like a hot streak and more like a personality trait. Coming off the Illini's massive road win at Nebraska, Wednesday's home stand against Northwestern had all the makings of a classic trap game. Rivalry? Check. Emotional road-win hangover? Check. A Wildcats team that always seems to make things annoying? Big check. And for about five seconds, some folks around Champaign were at least mildly nervous.
Then the ball went up – and by the time it came back down two hours later, Illinois had turned that nervous energy into an 84-44 statement that made the word “trap” look laughable in hindsight.
From the opening tip, the Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) carried themselves as if they took personal offense to the idea of a slip-up in this one. Illinois didn’t just punch Northwestern (10-13, 2-10) in the mouth – it gave the Wildcats an atomic wedgie and stuffed them in a locker. Shot after Illini shot fell, the net barely moved, and before anyone could even settle into their seats, this thing was already tilting heavily orange and blue.
It was a one-sided shotmaking clinic that felt almost rude. Illinois knocked down 17 three-pointers on an absurd 44.7 percent shooting from deep, turning State Farm Center into a splash zone. David Mirkovic led the way with four triples, while four other Illini chipped in three apiece. It wasn’t just one guy getting hot – it was everybody. If you were wearing an Illinois jersey, congratulations, you were a threat from beyond the arc.
Northwestern tried different looks. Different matchups. Different vibes. None of it mattered.
And while the offense was raining threes, the defense was quietly putting together a masterpiece. Illinois held Northwestern to just 44 points, a number that looks more like a halftime score in today’s game. Even more impressive? The Illini completely erased Big Ten leading scorer Nick Martinelli, holding him to just four points. Four. That’s not slowing someone down – that’s removing them from the plot entirely.
This was Illinois' most complete game of the season. Elite shooting. Locked-in defense. Energy from the opening tip to the final horn. And perhaps most telling, the Illini did it against a Northwestern team that is far better than the standings suggest, the kind of group that usually drags you into the mud and dares you to survive.
Instead, Brad Underwood and his staff had the Illini ready, focused and in a ruthless mood.
Naturally, social media was vocal about the whole affair – and, honestly, the victory lap was deserved. When Illinois plays like this, there’s no such thing as a trap game. There’s just the next opponent in line.
Where else would you rather be?
Jake = make
The offense is humming early
Big Ben locks in from outside
A special team?
Not much of a rivalry right now
It's all about second chances
Stojakovic has bad intentions
Just one of those nights
The best freshman this side of Durham
FREE FOOD!!!
Tell 'em, Jon (he posted this at halftime)
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.