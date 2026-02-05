Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Thrashing of Northwestern

Illinois just keeps on rolling, and at this point it’s starting to feel less like a hot streak and more like a personality trait. Coming off the Illini's massive road win at Nebraska, Wednesday's home stand against Northwestern had all the makings of a classic trap game. Rivalry? Check. Emotional road-win hangover? Check. A Wildcats team that always seems to make things annoying? Big check. And for about five seconds, some folks around Champaign were at least mildly nervous.

Defended State Farm Center.

Defended Illinois. pic.twitter.com/8aLRhZSLWK — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 5, 2026

Then the ball went up – and by the time it came back down two hours later, Illinois had turned that nervous energy into an 84-44 statement that made the word “trap” look laughable in hindsight.

From the opening tip, the Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) carried themselves as if they took personal offense to the idea of a slip-up in this one. Illinois didn’t just punch Northwestern (10-13, 2-10) in the mouth – it gave the Wildcats an atomic wedgie and stuffed them in a locker. Shot after Illini shot fell, the net barely moved, and before anyone could even settle into their seats, this thing was already tilting heavily orange and blue.

It was a one-sided shotmaking clinic that felt almost rude. Illinois knocked down 17 three-pointers on an absurd 44.7 percent shooting from deep, turning State Farm Center into a splash zone. David Mirkovic led the way with four triples, while four other Illini chipped in three apiece. It wasn’t just one guy getting hot – it was everybody. If you were wearing an Illinois jersey, congratulations, you were a threat from beyond the arc.

Northwestern tried different looks. Different matchups. Different vibes. None of it mattered.

And while the offense was raining threes, the defense was quietly putting together a masterpiece. Illinois held Northwestern to just 44 points, a number that looks more like a halftime score in today’s game. Even more impressive? The Illini completely erased Big Ten leading scorer Nick Martinelli, holding him to just four points. Four. That’s not slowing someone down – that’s removing them from the plot entirely.

This was Illinois' most complete game of the season. Elite shooting. Locked-in defense. Energy from the opening tip to the final horn. And perhaps most telling, the Illini did it against a Northwestern team that is far better than the standings suggest, the kind of group that usually drags you into the mud and dares you to survive.

Instead, Brad Underwood and his staff had the Illini ready, focused and in a ruthless mood.

Naturally, social media was vocal about the whole affair – and, honestly, the victory lap was deserved. When Illinois plays like this, there’s no such thing as a trap game. There’s just the next opponent in line.

Where else would you rather be?

Jake = make

Jake Davis hits a VERY contested three as the shot clock winds down. #Illini — Sahil Mittal (@sahil_mittal24) February 5, 2026

Jake Davis for Big Ten sweetheart of the year #illini — sixfiveoneeightyfive (he/him) (@cantenjoydairy) February 5, 2026

The offense is humming early

It’s raining 3s in the Farm tonight. #Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) February 5, 2026

#Illini are 5 of 10 from three to start this game and have jumped out to a 19-9 lead. — Sahil Mittal (@sahil_mittal24) February 5, 2026

Big Ben locks in from outside

Ben Humrichous just hit that thing from Rantoul. Wow. #Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) February 5, 2026

Ben Humrichous is shooting it like he’s Steph Curry tonight lol where has that stroke been the past month holy hell #illini — JHAND80 (@Jonathan_A_Hand) February 5, 2026

A special team?

Man…



It’s special watching this Illinois team right now.



Holy smokes🔥 #Illini — Grant Dahlstrom (@GrantDahlstrom) February 5, 2026

This #illini team is really good. I don’t know what they’ll do in March but man it’s fun right now — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) February 5, 2026

KEATON WAGLER OH MY GOD.



THIS TEAM IS CRACKED SEE YALL IN INDY — Bob Tolanvic (@BTolan72) February 5, 2026

Illinois is taking care of business early vs Northwestern. The Illini are going to be very dangerous in March — Delphi Bracketology (@DelphiBrackets) February 5, 2026

#Illini 7-for-13 from three. Just an unguardable team right now. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) February 5, 2026

Not much of a rivalry right now

Northwestern and Illinois are playing two different versions of basketball — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) February 5, 2026

Northwestern shouldn’t even be in the same gym as Illinois — Osama ben Johnson (@OsamaBenJohnson) February 5, 2026

It's all about second chances

Tomislav Ivisic checks out for a rest and Brad Underwood is there to greet him: “WAY TO REBOUND!” #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) February 5, 2026

Stojakovic has bad intentions

Andrej Stojakovic always ended a life on that dunk attempt. #Illini — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) February 5, 2026

Stojakovic just tried to end someone omg — kjk14 (@kjk14_) February 5, 2026

Just one of those nights

Keaton Wagler beats the halftime buzzer!! pic.twitter.com/OXu2pR3amV — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 5, 2026

#illini Tomislav Ivisic made a half court three point shot in warm ups



Illinois vs Northwestern coming up pic.twitter.com/N2eDMy1qJ0 — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) February 5, 2026

Keaton Wagler is absolutely on one lately. — Ben Schuff (@BRSchuff) February 5, 2026

Good lord Keaton Wagler, they’re already dead. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) February 5, 2026

The best freshman this side of Durham

Keaton Wagler is so damn good



That’s my Big 10 player of the year pic.twitter.com/WIuVtFJstp — Michael Valenzano (@mvalenzano2202) February 5, 2026

Blitz Keaton Wagler at your own peril. He just discarded three defenders with a spin and lobbed to Zvonimir Ivisic for the dunk. This team is so fun. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) February 5, 2026

FREE FOOD!!!

NW gets the T on Tomi, Illini get the nuggets! — Dory Petsrillo (@DPetsrillo) February 5, 2026

AND WE GET NUGGETS — Lizandro Sanchez (@LizandroS23) February 5, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon (he posted this at halftime)