Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Victory Over Oregon

Illinois got the exact kind of response it needed on its Senior Night, shaking off a sluggish start and cruising past Oregon 80-54 on Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.



The Illini didn’t look particularly sharp in the opening stretch, but once they found their defensive edge, the game flipped in a hurry. A 21-0 Illinois run turned a tight early script into a runaway, and the Illini carried that surge into a 41-21 halftime lead before spending the second half managing the margin.

See you next season, State Farm Center. pic.twitter.com/u1Ei0bdKt6 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 4, 2026

The headline was Andrej Stojakovic looking like himself again after a rough recent stretch. He played with real force, consistently getting downhill and putting Oregon in rotation. Even without a made three, his aggression showed up everywhere: 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting, a perfect 7-for-7 at the line and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes. That’s the version of Stojakovic Illinois needs when the schedule tightens, because it gives the offense a direct, physical option when the perimeter shots aren’t falling.

David Mirkovic provided the complementary punch, scoring 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting and knocking down three triples. Illinois didn’t shoot it great from deep overall, but Mirkovic’s shot-making helped make sure Oregon never had a chance to string stops together and build momentum. Keaton Wagler filled the gaps in a very Wagler way – 11 points, six rebounds and five assists – keeping the ball moving while also cleaning up possessions on the glass.

Senior AJ Redd checks in for the Illini 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gY3tnvYbET — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 4, 2026

And that’s where this game really looked like a typical Illinois performance against an overmatched team. The Illini won the rebounding battle 48-36 and grabbed 14 offensive boards, constantly extending possessions and wearing Oregon down. They also took care of the ball and played connected enough defensively to hold the Ducks to poor shooting from the field (32.8 percent) and a brutal 5-for-29 from three (17.2 percent). When Oregon’s jumpers weren’t falling, there wasn’t a viable Plan B, even with Nate Bittle (15 points) and Kwame Evans Jr. (13) doing what they could.

The bigger takeaway is the one that lingers after almost every comfortable win: Illinois can overpower bad teams in multiple ways, but can the same formula – downhill pressure, rebounding muscle and matchup hunting – hold up when the opponent has a pulse? This was a get-right game, and it felt that way in the building. Social media reacted accordingly, treating it less like a statement and more like Illinois doing what it was supposed to do while everyone waits to see it show up against the next level of competition.

Senior showcase

A first? An @IlliniMBB player was escorted on Senior Night by his wife. Ben Humrichous walked with his wife Adalia, who is a former women’s player. #Illini pic.twitter.com/HukcMCrs9W — Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) March 4, 2026

AJ Redd checks in for the #Illini to the delight of the State Farm Center crowd. pic.twitter.com/mNmf1XRtYP — Sahil Mittal (@sahil_mittal24) March 4, 2026

A different Illinois team

I want whatever Brad said over the weekend to them pumped into my brain. Different effort all over the floor today. #illini — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) March 4, 2026

Defensive intensity night and day from the last 10-12 days. Bottle this up. Flying around. Covering. Helping. Contesting. Much, much better. #Illini — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) March 4, 2026

What a 21-0 run looks like on the shot reference chart. pic.twitter.com/TKEOLEBLl0 — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) March 4, 2026

Andrej getting buckets

Andrej Stojakovic converts with contact for @IlliniMBB 😤



📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/PHPvPvXfdM — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic is on one. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 4, 2026

good to see Andrej attacking again #illini pic.twitter.com/i7lH8zvtGN — Isaac Ambrose (@IMAbrose) March 4, 2026

Tough night for the Ducks

This is a BAD Oregon team. Show no mercy #illini — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) March 4, 2026

Oregon looks like they are ready for the season to be over. #illini — Illini Hoops 25 (@Illinihoops94) March 4, 2026

Oregon is...not very good.#Illini have held the Ducks to 1 for their last 14 from the floor over this 24-2 run. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) March 4, 2026

Oregon has an interesting strategy…close your eyes and chuck from 3? #illini — Illini Hoops 25 (@Illinihoops94) March 4, 2026

Tomi struggling

Tomislav Ivisic really fighting a shooting slump right now.



0-for-4 tonight and 0-for-3 from three. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) March 4, 2026

Mirk doing Mirk things

David Mirkovic from deep 🔥 @IlliniMBB



📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/yRNhPSIk0Y — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2026

We need David Mirkovic back next year at all costs. He will be a B1G POY type. — Illini Fan Nation (@TheIlliniFN) March 4, 2026

Humrichous still evolving as a hooper

I gotta say, Ben’s game over the last month-ish has totally changed my view of him



Just a solid ball player — Bance Armstrong 2 (@BackupBance) March 4, 2026

7:42 2H.



Ben Humrichous with a 200 ORtg! pic.twitter.com/AasBuxBrTx — Carson Bounds (@CarsonBounds) March 4, 2026

Wagler is an NBA player

Darryn Peterson stinker…….this is why Keaton Wagler is the best player in the draft. — Kofi Cockburnivic (@KofiCockburnvic) March 4, 2026

Mavs need 3s

Keaton Wagler would like a word pic.twitter.com/cst6ycSXnV — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) March 4, 2026

Keaton Wagler makes it look easy on the offensive end. Hard to believe this kid is only a freshman. He has some real offensive talent and can create his own looks — Jason Ohlstein (@jason051198) March 4, 2026

Keaton Wagler heating up early tonight — GrindHouse Grizzlies (Spaces) (@SpacesGrizzlies) March 4, 2026

The Wagler to Big Z lob never gets old #illini pic.twitter.com/TXEhts2eoc — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) March 4, 2026

Defense looking good

Illinois is on a 12-0 run. Zvonimir Ivisic has been a force on defense. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) March 4, 2026

#illini great first half defense forcing Oregon into long 2’s and 3’s. Offense getting the looks they want. Stojakovic, Big Z and Humrichous big off the bench



41-21 Illinois at half — Jared Konrardy (@JaredKonrardy) March 4, 2026

AJ Redd getting busy!

AJ Redd was trying so hard not to laugh while Underwood absolutely ripped into him during that timeout. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 4, 2026

I’ve seen enough, start AJ Redd in the BTT — Brendan Booth (@brendanillini) March 4, 2026

AJ Redd!



This is why we love college hoops man — Jordan Alexander (@jordanrulesTSP) March 4, 2026

That AJ Redd three was for free cover at KAM'S and I think that's one of my favorite moments of the season. — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) March 4, 2026

Exactly what the doctor ordered

#11 Illinois



blows out Oregon



Now (23-7, 14-5)



Andrej Stojaković



21 points



12 boards



THIS version of Andrej = key for Deep March Run pic.twitter.com/1OhPrvKVXF — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) March 4, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon