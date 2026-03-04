Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Victory Over Oregon
Illinois got the exact kind of response it needed on its Senior Night, shaking off a sluggish start and cruising past Oregon 80-54 on Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
The Illini didn’t look particularly sharp in the opening stretch, but once they found their defensive edge, the game flipped in a hurry. A 21-0 Illinois run turned a tight early script into a runaway, and the Illini carried that surge into a 41-21 halftime lead before spending the second half managing the margin.
The headline was Andrej Stojakovic looking like himself again after a rough recent stretch. He played with real force, consistently getting downhill and putting Oregon in rotation. Even without a made three, his aggression showed up everywhere: 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting, a perfect 7-for-7 at the line and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes. That’s the version of Stojakovic Illinois needs when the schedule tightens, because it gives the offense a direct, physical option when the perimeter shots aren’t falling.
David Mirkovic provided the complementary punch, scoring 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting and knocking down three triples. Illinois didn’t shoot it great from deep overall, but Mirkovic’s shot-making helped make sure Oregon never had a chance to string stops together and build momentum. Keaton Wagler filled the gaps in a very Wagler way – 11 points, six rebounds and five assists – keeping the ball moving while also cleaning up possessions on the glass.
And that’s where this game really looked like a typical Illinois performance against an overmatched team. The Illini won the rebounding battle 48-36 and grabbed 14 offensive boards, constantly extending possessions and wearing Oregon down. They also took care of the ball and played connected enough defensively to hold the Ducks to poor shooting from the field (32.8 percent) and a brutal 5-for-29 from three (17.2 percent). When Oregon’s jumpers weren’t falling, there wasn’t a viable Plan B, even with Nate Bittle (15 points) and Kwame Evans Jr. (13) doing what they could.
The bigger takeaway is the one that lingers after almost every comfortable win: Illinois can overpower bad teams in multiple ways, but can the same formula – downhill pressure, rebounding muscle and matchup hunting – hold up when the opponent has a pulse? This was a get-right game, and it felt that way in the building. Social media reacted accordingly, treating it less like a statement and more like Illinois doing what it was supposed to do while everyone waits to see it show up against the next level of competition.
Senior showcase
A different Illinois team
Andrej getting buckets
Tough night for the Ducks
Tomi struggling
Mirk doing Mirk things
Humrichous still evolving as a hooper
Wagler is an NBA player
Defense looking good
AJ Redd getting busy!
Exactly what the doctor ordered
Tell 'em, Jon
