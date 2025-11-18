Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Basketball vs. Alabama?
Whatever doubt there had been about No. 8 Illinois (4-0) before the season – whether it be the remade roster, the quality of international prospects or the uncertainty about whether the team's shooters could bounce back from a rim-clanking 2024-25 season – any remaining skepticism can be washed away when the Illini clash with No. 11 Alabama (2-1) on Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago.
That doesn't mean there aren't questions to be answered. Can the Illini match the speed of Bama? Will Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic be available – or, for that matter guards Mihailo Petrovic and Brandon Lee? Do the Illini have the defensive quickness and rebounding muscle to neutralize the No. 4 tempo-adjusted offense in the country, according to Ken Pom? It's gonna be fun to find out.
So who wins? We asked out crack Illinois on SI staff to take a stab at it, and here's how we picked 'em:
Jason Langendorf
Alabama has one gear – and it is go. That's just fine for an Illinois team that has the talent to run with the Crimson Tide or send in the stomping elephants to brutalize Bama into submission. Even if Ivisic isn't ready for this one, the Illini have plenty of lineup options and all sorts of strategic possibilities. That versatility – plus defense and rebounding, which carry over as well as any team skills in basketball – are what make this Illinois team different from any we've seen in years. Alabama will run and run and run – until they simply run out of answers.
Prediction: Illinois 96, Alabama 88
Steve Greenberg
Prepare to be entertained. The Crimson Tide can run all night and go on scoring blitzes. Can the Illini keep up with all that quickness? On the other hand, the Tide are a bunch of skinny dudes and the Illini – you’ve seen ’em – are huge. Can the Tide deal with all that size? Important note: The Tide lost 87-80 to Purdue on their home floor because they couldn’t rebound whatsoever; it was a 48-23 massacre on the boards, 17-5 on the offensive end. There’s your No. 1 key to Illini victory.
Prediction: Illinois 86, Alabama 84
Jackson Langendorf
Alabama’s backcourt of Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon (not to mention Latrell Wrightsell Jr.) is a nightmare matchup for any opponent. Although Illinois has the perimeter defenders to (mostly) match up, along with the rim protection to counter when the Crimson Tide inevitably get downhill, it’s still going to be a long night defensively for Brad Underwood’s unit. But offensively, the Illini should have no problem keeping up, and the work they put in on the glass against an Alabama team that just got out-rebounded 52-28 by Purdue should be more than enough to push them to a win.
Prediction: Illinois 96, Alabama 88
Pranav Hegde
Illinois and Alabama both want to play fast, so this matchup has all the makings of a shootout. Alabama has already hung 80-plus points on slower-paced teams like St. John’s and Purdue, so they won’t be intimidated by Illinois’ tempo. But the Illini have the edge in the backcourt – thanks to their defense. Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic have been terrific at the point of attack – Stojakovic’s work on Christian Anderson was a perfect example – and their ability to contain Alabama’s guard-heavy offense will be crucial. Both teams will get their points, but Illinois’ balance and timely stops should swing things late.
Prediction: Illinois 102, Alabama 94
Jared Shlensky
Alabama gave Purdue everything it could handle on Thursday and came up a tad short. The Illini might not have the same star power as the Boilermakers, but they do have more depth, especially with a true scorer in Andrej Stojakovic. Don't be surprised if the Cal transfer takes over the game in the second half the3 way he did against Texas Tech and lead Illinois to another win over a ranked team. It should be close until the end, but I like the Illini to pull away late and get to 5-0.