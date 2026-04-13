What Stefan Vaaks’ Commitment Means for Illinois’ Pursuit of John Blackwell

Early projections for the 2026-27 season were extremely optimistic on Illinois’ outlook , based on the expected retention for Brad Underwood’s unit. Then the Illini went and snagged one of the best available transfers in the country: Providence guard Stefan Vaaks.

But is Illinois done? The Illini have reportedly been in the John-Blackwell sweepstakes since the Wisconsin guard entered the portal. How does the Vaaks news affect that hunt?

Does Illinois continue pursuing John Blackwell after adding Stefan Vaaks?

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

It’s all quite logical: both Keaton Wagler (NBA) and Kylan Boswell (out of eligibility) have departed the program, leaving a hole the size of the entire starting backcourt. The primary need was clearly to find another playmaker to fill in the absence of Wagler.

Vaaks, in a lot of ways, is that guy. He averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Friars as a freshman in 2025-26. Although his playmaking – both in the pick-and-roll and as a driver – is impressive, he’s best knocking down shots from deep.

He connected on a Big-East best 35.0 percent of his three-point attempts while hitting 2.9 per game. Vaaks is a gifted off-the-bounce shooter but he’s unconscious in catch-and-shoot situations. Providence ran a lot of off-ball action to create looks for Vaaks.

But here’s the key: Vaaks can play on or off the ball. He doesn’t need it in his hands at all times. If he winds up as Illinois’ primary ballhandler, it could work like a charm. But if he’s off the ball, then he can pick up secondary playmaking duties and potentially work onto the ball as the season progresses – if he shows growth.

In other words: the Illini are almost certainly still very actively pursuing Blackwell. At Wisconsin, the 6-foot-4 guard shared playmaking duties with Nick Boyd, and a Blackwell-Vaaks backcourt could manifest in a different form, but with a similar split of creation responsibilities.

The former Badgers guard, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2025-26, is a physical, downhill-oriented threat. His rim-attacking ability would thrive alongside Vaaks, serving as the yin to Vaaks’ long-distance yang. Blackwell’s three-point jumper – which was superb last season (hit 2.8 at 38.9 percent) – would be the cherry on top.

It’s impossible to just bring in all the talent in the world and then figure it out from there. Fit is a must. But given both Blackwell and Vaaks have experience playing alongside ball-dominant guards, there’s zero reason not to pair them together.

When Blackwell is running the show, Vaaks can flourish in a spot-up shooting role and vice versa. Each can take pressure off one another while both players’ games can shine. The result of a potential Blackwell-Vaaks pairing: very likely the No. 1 preseason team in the country.