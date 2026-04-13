What Stefan Vaaks’ Commitment Means for Illinois’ Pursuit of John Blackwell
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Early projections for the 2026-27 season were extremely optimistic on Illinois’ outlook, based on the expected retention for Brad Underwood’s unit. Then the Illini went and snagged one of the best available transfers in the country: Providence guard Stefan Vaaks.
But is Illinois done? The Illini have reportedly been in the John-Blackwell sweepstakes since the Wisconsin guard entered the portal. How does the Vaaks news affect that hunt?
Does Illinois continue pursuing John Blackwell after adding Stefan Vaaks?
It’s all quite logical: both Keaton Wagler (NBA) and Kylan Boswell (out of eligibility) have departed the program, leaving a hole the size of the entire starting backcourt. The primary need was clearly to find another playmaker to fill in the absence of Wagler.
Vaaks, in a lot of ways, is that guy. He averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Friars as a freshman in 2025-26. Although his playmaking – both in the pick-and-roll and as a driver – is impressive, he’s best knocking down shots from deep.
He connected on a Big-East best 35.0 percent of his three-point attempts while hitting 2.9 per game. Vaaks is a gifted off-the-bounce shooter but he’s unconscious in catch-and-shoot situations. Providence ran a lot of off-ball action to create looks for Vaaks.
But here’s the key: Vaaks can play on or off the ball. He doesn’t need it in his hands at all times. If he winds up as Illinois’ primary ballhandler, it could work like a charm. But if he’s off the ball, then he can pick up secondary playmaking duties and potentially work onto the ball as the season progresses – if he shows growth.
In other words: the Illini are almost certainly still very actively pursuing Blackwell. At Wisconsin, the 6-foot-4 guard shared playmaking duties with Nick Boyd, and a Blackwell-Vaaks backcourt could manifest in a different form, but with a similar split of creation responsibilities.
The former Badgers guard, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2025-26, is a physical, downhill-oriented threat. His rim-attacking ability would thrive alongside Vaaks, serving as the yin to Vaaks’ long-distance yang. Blackwell’s three-point jumper – which was superb last season (hit 2.8 at 38.9 percent) – would be the cherry on top.
It’s impossible to just bring in all the talent in the world and then figure it out from there. Fit is a must. But given both Blackwell and Vaaks have experience playing alongside ball-dominant guards, there’s zero reason not to pair them together.
When Blackwell is running the show, Vaaks can flourish in a spot-up shooting role and vice versa. Each can take pressure off one another while both players’ games can shine. The result of a potential Blackwell-Vaaks pairing: very likely the No. 1 preseason team in the country.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf