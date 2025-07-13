Terrence Shannon Jr. Dominant in Timberwolves' NBA Summer League Win
Terrence Shannon Jr. does not belong in the NBA Summer League. To borrow a phrase from Chicago Bulls color commentator and NBA vet Stacey King describing prime Derrick Rose: “Too big, too fast, too strong.”
The 6-foot-6, 216-pound Shannon arguably embodies that phrase even more so than the former MVP Rose. Shannon’s physical prowess is simply unmatched in Las Vegas – and that was clear throughout his 24-point, seven-rebound, three-assist performance Saturday night.
Shannon, a former All-American at Illinois, led his Minnesota Timberwolves squad to their second win in as many outings of Summer League ball – this time a 94-83 triumph over the Denver Nuggets.
Although Shannon wasn’t exactly a pinnacle of efficiency from the field (8-for-19), he was impressive – especially considering his high usage rate – in avoiding a single turnover on the game. And although Shannon did much of his work from beyond the arc Saturday (five threes), he still managed to add a highlight-reel jam to cap off his night late in the fourth quarter.
Through two games, Shannon has been perhaps the best player in Vegas. Thus far, for players who have suited up in at least two Summer League contests, his per-game scoring average of 22.0 is third-best. And he is the only player in the league currently averaging more than 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Shannon and his Timberwolves enjoy two days off before taking on the Detroit Pistons (1-0) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CT.