Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Named Top NBA Summer League Performer
Terrence Shannon Jr., who was essentially a healthy scratch over a 22-game stretch as an NBA rookie last season, has never been closer to becoming an integral piece of the Minnesota Timberwolves' rotation.
After a late-season breakout and some brilliant play in limited playoff minutes during Minnesota's run to the Western Conference Finals, Shannon exploded in NBA Summer League play, and was named to the NBA 2K26 Summer League first team announced by the league Tuesday.
Shannon, a former Illinois All-American, was astonishingly productive in Summer League action (albeit in just three games) and showed new dimensions to his game that make him an increasingly intriguing rotation option for the franchise's big club.
Shannon ranked fifth among Summer League players in scoring (22.7), hit 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts and averaged 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Most notable were his long-range accuracy and playmaking (especially playing off the ball and with teammate Rob Dillingham averaging 6.5 assists in Summer League ball).
The other four players to be named to the NBA 2K26 Summer League first team include Utah's Kyle Filipowski (Summer League MVP), Sacramento's Nique Clifford, San Antonio's David Jones-Garcia and the Los Angeles Clippers' Jordan Miller.
After Shannon dished out nine assists in his Summer League opener, he said, “I just had to find a way to impact the game. Just reading the game, making the right play."
With the departure of Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Atlanta, the role of Minnesota's first guard off the bench is now up for grabs – and Shannon may be in a better position to take hold than anyone. Dillingham and Jaylen Clark are fellow second-year guards who will push for more time in 2025-26, and Donte DiVincenzo is a dynamic veteran who factors in as well.
But if Shannon can prove that his three-point stroke is a consistent weapon, his ability to facilitate off the ball can carry over to the games that count and his defense is on point, Timberwolves Chris Finch will have almost no choice but to plug Shannon into Alexander-Walker's roughly 25 minutes per game and let him cook.