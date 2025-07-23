NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Miami Heat's Dain Dainja
Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the third of five entries, we assess Dain Dainja’s performance in his initial NBA action.
Will Riley, Washington Wizards
Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves
Dain Dainja’s 2025 NBA Summer League stats
Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers 103, Miami Heat 83
13 points (6-for-8 from the field), three rebounds, one assist, two steals
Game 2: Miami Heat 93, Golden State Warriors 97
Nine points (1-for-2 from the field)
Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers 92, Miami Heat 72
Five points (2-for-4 from the field), three rebounds, one assist
Game 4: Detroit Pistons 108, Miami Heat 88
11 points (3-for-7 from the field), four rebounds, one block
Game 5: Miami Heat 93, Milwaukee Bucks 92
Eight points (4-for-6 from the field), three rebounds, one assist
Averages: 9.2 points (on 59.3 percent shooting from the field) and 2.6 rebounds
Considering 17 minutes was the most Dainja played in a game this summer – a matchup in which he scored his NBA Summer League high (13 points) against the Los Angeles Lakers – and averaged just 13.4 minutes per outing, his production was outstanding.
Showing off his nimble feet and soft touch around the rim, Dainja was otherworldly efficient, shooting 50 percent or better from the field in four of five games and shooting 16-for-27 from the field overall (59.3 percent). Also generally delivering as a defensive presence, the 6-foot-9, 270-pound big man made a strong case for earning a roster spot with Miami for the 2025-26 season.
Without a jumper (he never made a three in college and shot a career 63.3 percent from the free throw line), Dainja isn’t ideally equipped for today’s NBA. But the former Illini – who finished his career at Memphis – displayed exactly what he could bring to a role in the league: scoring in the paint, rebounding and defense.
As a rotational player off the bench, Dainja could add value (if not in Miami, perhaps elsewhere). But his path to a roster spot remains an uphill climb – though he would seem to be all but a lock to land a prime developmental role in the G League.