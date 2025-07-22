NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Minnesota Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr.
Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the second of five entries, we assess Terence Shannon Jr.’s performance in his initial NBA action.
Shannon’s 2025 NBA Summer League stats
Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves 98, New Orleans Pelicans 91
20 points (6-for-14 from the field), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals
Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves 94, Denver Nuggets 83
24 points (8-for-19 from the field), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal
Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves 89, Detroit Pistons 73
24 points (6-for-9 from the field), five rebounds, three assists, two steals
Averages: 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals
Coming off a promising NBA playoffs in his rookie season, Shannon got a chance to showcase his full skill set in Summer League, attacking the rim – in both transition and the halfcourt – playing hounding on-ball defense, jumping passing lanes and knocking down threes. Most impressively, the 6-foot-6 wing showed his growth as a playmaker and discerning shooter.
Taking (8.7 attempts per game) and making (3.3 makes per outing) a high volume of threes, Shannon made it crystal clear that he isn't just a downhill player. And that quality long-distance efficiency (38.5 percent) should come as no surprise given the amount of hours he has put in behind closed doors.
Shannon's other eye-catching improvement – facilitating – points to an even higher ceiling. With his combination of physical prowess, shooting, defensive effort and anticipation, and now playmaking, Shannon may wind up being less of a rotational player in the league and become more of a focal point for Minnesota – and wherever else his career takes him.