Illini now

NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Minnesota Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon, an emerging 6-foot-6 wing coming off a promising NBA postseason, put together an excellent NBA Summer League

Jackson Langendorf

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the second of five entries, we assess Terence Shannon Jr.’s performance in his initial NBA action.

Shannon’s 2025 NBA Summer League stats

Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves 98, New Orleans Pelicans 91
20 points (6-for-14 from the field), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals

Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves 94, Denver Nuggets 83
24 points (8-for-19 from the field), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal

Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves 89, Detroit Pistons 73
24 points (6-for-9 from the field), five rebounds, three assists, two steals

Averages: 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals

Coming off a promising NBA playoffs in his rookie season, Shannon got a chance to showcase his full skill set in Summer League, attacking the rim – in both transition and the halfcourt – playing hounding on-ball defense, jumping passing lanes and knocking down threes. Most impressively, the 6-foot-6 wing showed his growth as a playmaker and discerning shooter.

Taking (8.7 attempts per game) and making (3.3 makes per outing) a high volume of threes, Shannon made it crystal clear that he isn't just a downhill player. And that quality long-distance efficiency (38.5 percent) should come as no surprise given the amount of hours he has put in behind closed doors.

Shannon's other eye-catching improvement – facilitating – points to an even higher ceiling. With his combination of physical prowess, shooting, defensive effort and anticipation, and now playmaking, Shannon may wind up being less of a rotational player in the league and become more of a focal point for Minnesota – and wherever else his career takes him.

Summer League Grade

Terrence Shannon Jr.: A

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Four-Star Recruit Compared to Shaquille O'Neal Includes Illinois in Top Seven

Former Illinois Head Man Named Top Coach of the Century by The Athletic

Did the Miami Heat Pass on Damian Lillard Because of Kasparas Jakucionis?

Published |Modified
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball