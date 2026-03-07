The Theme That Will Define Illinois Basketball's Postseason Success

In November, being dubbed a “high-ceiling team” is a compliment. The expectation at that juncture isn’t perfection. The growth opportunities all lie ahead for every squad at that stage of the season – meaning there is more than enough time for that potential to be realized.

But come March, unless it’s a mid-major club seeking a Cinderella run, the “high-ceiling” description is more curse than compliment. For any high-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament, the "floor" is perhaps more important than anything else. What does a team's theoretical worst night look like – and can it still overcome to win that game? That’s the question Illinois must ask of itself.

Illinois' defensive consistency will decide its fate in the NCAA Tournament

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) rebounds against Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half at State Farm Center.

The possibilities for the Illini – which appear to still include a national title – are well understood. But the dream scenario only occurs with metronome-level consistency every time they step on the floor for the rest of this season. And Illinois coach Brad Underwood clearly recognizes that.

“They’ve got tremendous desire and want-to,” Underwood said of his squad on Saturday. “They want to be very successful. And our problem has just been in terms of embedding it. It’s just the habit of doing it no matter who we play. When we go back to it, and we create those opportunities in practice, we’re really good at it. So we’ve got to be consistent with it, and that’s part of it. That’s why we’ve got three overtime losses and a buzzer-beater [loss]. The consistency is the most important thing.”

Illinois’ biggest flaw: defense. Yet on Tuesday night, the Illini held Oregon to 54 points. Earlier in the season, it was 48 points yielded to Missouri, 44 to Northwestern and 51 to Indiana.

On other nights, though, they have given away an inexplicable 85 points to Michigan State and 92 to Wisconsin. And Illinois doesn’t always save its inconsistency for full games.

The Illini will even mix it up over the course of 40 minutes. Take the UCLA game: The Bruins managed just 10 points through the 9:12 mark of the first half. Then they scored 33 points in the next nine minutes and change (along with 52 in the second half/overtime).

Illinois, at times, has been astonishingly effective as a defensive unit. The ability is clearly present – but the steadiness isn’t. Finding not just game-to-game stability but 40-minute consistency will be the key to the Illini making the trek to Indianapolis and the Final Four this year.

The offense ensures Illinois is capable of winning any game, but to triumph on the inevitable off nights, to survive and advance in spite of a few unfortunate bounces or bad whistles, the Illini need to be the best version of themselves defensively – without failure.