Three Instant Observations From Illinois Basketball's 89-70 Over Maryland

The assignment for No. 11 Illinois was clear: Don't play with your food. Take down your meal and push away from the table. Maryland has been a difficult opponent for the Illini to sink their teeth into in recent years – the Terrapins entered Wednesday's game in Champaign having taken five of the past six games and eight of 10 off Illinois – but is currently wandering through a desolate season. An 89-70 win shellacking of the Terps at the State Farm Center was precisely what the Illini needed with Saturday's road test at Purdue on deck.

Still, Illinois (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) was, shall we say, slow to digest. Andrej Stojakovic started hot for the Illini, but David Coit was even hotter for Maryland (8-11, 1-7). The Terps kept things interesting for quite some time for a below-.500 outfit, leading by four with 7:58 left before the half. But the Illini finally found the counter to Coit while continuing to pour on the offense, going on a 25-4 run to head into the break with a 47-30 lead.

Stojakovic finished with a season-high 30 points, and David Mirkovic (15), Keaton Wagler (13) and Jake Davis followed. The Illini bruised the Terps on the boards (47-31) and made more than twice as many free throws (20-8) to impose their physicality on another Big Ten foe that was ill-equipped to handle it.

Here are three more observations from Illinois' eighth consecutive win:

1. Stojakovic hitting threes unlocks new levels for the Illini

Stojakovic entered Wednesday shooting 23.4 percent on three-pointers, worst (by far) among all Illini who have more than one attempt beyond the arc this season. So when Stojakovic ripped off 4 of 5 threes in the first half, Illinois coach Brad Underwood achieved the kind of five-out nirvana he has dreamed of since assembling this group.

More than that, Stojakovic was energized by the perimeter binge. He put the shackles on David Coit after his hot start, hammered the boards (nine rebounds) and, in the second half, attacked the rim like it owed him money, finishing plays in the paint with layups and free throws to score 13 of Illinois' first 16 points coming out of the break.



If Stojakovic can shoot even 30 percent on threes the rest of the way, the Illini will spread defenses to the breaking point and will be almost impossible to guard.

2. Illinois' slow starts are becoming too routine

The Illini have fallen behind deep into the first half in each of their past three games, seemingly taking their time to assess the defense, get comfortable and begin picking their spots. That's fine if you're a heavyweight boxer who can afford to give up the first few rounds in order to set up his knockout punch later in the fight. But this is hoops, not the hurt game.

Besides, what happens when you start tangling with opponents who can take a blow and give one back? Purdue, coming off Tuesday's loss to UCLA, isn't going to wait patiently while Illinois takes its sweet time to get settled when the rivals meet Saturday in West Lafayette. Mackey Arena will be jumping, and the Illini had better hit the floor ready to jump with it.

Jan 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrates a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Fred Zwicky-Imagn Images | Fred Zwicky-Imagn Images

3. Pick up the pace, boys

A year after Illinois finished 16th in pace of play among Division I schools, it is trudging around among the slowest quarter of teams in the country – and over its past three games has ranked No. 355 (out of 365 schools). The Illini had a tendency to rush things last season, firing low-percentage shots early in the shot clock. But this season they have traded that trend in for passively moving the ball around the perimeter to get off low-percentage shots late in the shot clock.

It goes without saying that there's a happy medium to be found somewhere between frenzied and fallin asleep. With the gifted scorers and depth at Underwood's disposal, a faster pace translates to more possessions per game and, theoretically, a higher likelihood that Illinois' talent will win the day. Fastbreaks are fun, but why wait? Attacking off defensive rebounds, pressing opponents' transition D and making the most of a roster full of finishers would force the competition – often already outgunned – to keep up.