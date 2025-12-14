Three Key Stats That Explain How Illinois Was Upset by Nebraska

In gut-wrenching fashion, in front of its home crowd at Champaign's State Farm Center, No. 13 Illinois (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) dropped its first conference game of the season to No. 23 Nebraska (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Illini were considered double-digit favorites going into Saturday, but the Cornhuskers took little time in blowing up the pre-game narrative.



Here are three key numbers that tell the tale of Saturday afternoon’s thriller:

Three key stats that defined Illinois-Nebraska

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood motions to his team during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska’s three-point percentage: 46.2

At one point late in the first half, Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort (26 first-half points) had nearly outscored Illinois all by himself – mostly from long range. Stunningly, the Illini clawed back with a huge run to knot the score at 37 heading into the break.

Yet despite Illinois finally muffling Sandfort's effectiveness from deep in the second half, a few other Cornhuskers managed to find nylon themselves, and the visitors finished 12-for-26 from three. Fittingly, Nebraska ended the game with a game-winning triple as time essentially expired (0.2 remained on the clock).

Illinois’ assists: 18

Even in the face of so much ugliness for the home team Saturday, the game marked what may be Illinois’ most encouraging – and certainly enjoyable – offensive performance yet. Never before have the Illini been so keen to pass up good shots for great shots, and never before have they been so often rewarded by creating great looks, mismatches and trips to the foul line.

Bam Bam! Kylan Boswell ties it up before half for @IlliniMBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BPVkciQJ3Z — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 13, 2025

Although it wasn’t exactly a great day from long range for the Illini (10-for-29), it was solid for a game against a defense as stingy as Nebraska's. Yet again, freshman guard Keaton Wagler stole the show, dishing out a career-high 10 assists, while tacking on 19 points of his own. The rebounding may have been what got Illinois back into the game, but it was the 1-through-5 willingness to pass that allowed Brad Underwood’s unit to tie the game up late in the second half.

Jared Garcia’s points (all in the second half): 10

Honestly, Illinois’ three-point defense wasn’t terrible. For the most part, the Illini contested shots. There wasn't much more to do than offer a tip of the cap to the Cornhuskers for their ability to make tough shots. As for inside the arc, that narrative doesn’t hold up in the slightest.

And Nebraska’s Jared Garcia, who logged a season-high 10 points Saturday, was the embodiment of that Illini failing perfectly. With all his points coming in the second half, Garcia emerged from the locker room at halftime and then made a living inside the Illinois paint.

Pretty reverse layups, putback scores (made possible by way of multiple Sam Hoiberg offensive boards on the same possession), physical moves in the post – Garcia scored in every way imaginable around the cup.

But it wasn’t just the fact that he was scoring – it was when Garcia was scoring. He managed to get timely bucket after timely bucket, exchanging points with the Illini, who were in no position to be trading.



It was Sandfort’s early-game heroics that gave Nebraska its initial lead, but it was an unexpected hero in Garcia who ensured the Cornhuskers were in a position to score that final go-ahead bucket.