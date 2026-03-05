Three Observations From Illinois Women's Basketball's 82-70 Win Over Wisconsin

Illinois (20-10, 9-9 Big Ten) didn’t exactly light up the nets in its Big Ten Tournament opener, but it didn’t matter. The Illini found other ways to win, leaning into physicality, pressure and a steady parade to the free-throw line to knock off Wisconsin, 82-70. It was the kind of game that tests a young team’s composure: When the threes won’t fall and the offense looks clunky, can you still manufacture points? Illinois answered yes, advancing to the next round.

For the third time in four seasons under Shauna Green, Illinois has won 20 games!

1. Illinois overcame an atrocious perimeter shooting night

There’s no sugarcoating it: Illinois was brutal from deep, finishing 2-for-19 (10.5 percent) from three-point range. On most nights, that’s a losing stat line. The reason it wasn’t here is because Illinois refused to let the game be decided by jump shots. The Illini lived in the paint, attacked gaps and turned every possession into a stress test for Wisconsin’s defense. That showed up most clearly at the stripe, where Illinois went 24-for-29 (82.8 percent). It’s hard to lose when you’re stacking free points while the other team is forced to guard without fouling for 40 minutes.

Illinois also created offense through effort plays. The Illini grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which meant Wisconsin couldn’t ever exhale after a stop. Missed shots turned into extra chances, extra fouls and extra points. When the perimeter is ice cold, you either start settling and hope it changes or you double down on the stuff that travels.

2. The defense wrecked havoc

Illinois’ defense was the loudest thing in the building. The Illini forced 19 Wisconsin turnovers, and it wasn’t just one style of disruption. Sometimes it was ball pressure that sped up decision-making. Sometimes it was active hands in driving lanes. Sometimes it was simply being physical and making Wisconsin’s catches uncomfortable. Either way, Illinois consistently prevented the Badgers from getting clean possessions, which is especially important against a team that can shoot it.

Wisconsin actually had stretches where it scored efficiently, but the turnovers kept the Badgers from stringing together stops and runs. Every time Wisconsin looked like it might make a move, Illinois had an answer defensively. That’s the kind of havoc that turns a tight game into a game in which the clock becomes your friend in the fourth quarter.

3. The Illini are going to need to play better to make a run

This win was impressive in the sense that Illinois won despite a glaring flaw. But if the goal is to make noise in March, Illinois can’t keep flirting with that kind of perimeter shooting and expect the same outcome. Better teams will punish empty possessions. Better scouting will take away the free-throw parade. And better guards will make you pay if you’re a half-step late on pressure or rotations.

The good news is Illinois showed real winning habits. They showed toughness on the glass, commitment to defending and the ability to create points when the offense isn’t pretty. The warning sign is that the margin for error shrinks fast in tournament play, and 2-for-19 from three is playing with fire.

That’s why the next one matters so much. Michigan State is not going to hand over the ball 19 times without a fight, and it’s not going to let an opponent survive purely on one dimension. If Illinois wants this to be the start of a run, it will need to find a cleaner offensive rhythm, a little more shot-making and bring the same defensive edge – because the difficulty level jumps immediately.