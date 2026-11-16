Little did anyone know Illinois would be in need of a massive individual performance on Friday night vs. Sam Houston . Yet with just under 16 minutes left in the game, the Illini were actually losing.



Engage Flu Game Tomislav Ivisic.

Ivisic, who hasn’t practiced or been with the team since the Texas Tech loss because of an illness, channeled his inner Michael Jordan and fought through the flu to score a career-high 28 points on 10-for-21 shooting from the field – including 6-for-14 from beyond the arc. He added five rebounds, an assist and two blocks in just 22 minutes.

Brad Underwood reveals Tomislav Ivisic has been fighting the flu

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with center Tomislav Ivisic (13) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought Tomi was fantastic,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said in the postgame press conference. “Since Tech, he has been in bed. He has not practiced or been around. [He] had the flu, throwing up and all of that. And for him to show up today and do what he did. ... I thought he picked his spots great. He got hit pretty hard and came back in.”

Out of all the games Ivisic decides to let loose and play ultra-aggressive on offense, it’s when he’s battling a bug. It doesn’t make a ton of sense, but the Illini aren’t complaining.

Ivisic’s game was tremendously balanced on Friday night. He fired away from deep and was quite accurate. Then, when Sam Houston closed out hard, he showcased a new part of his game: He shot faked, drove the closeout and needed just one dribble to get to the rim and finish in one swift motion (and with his off hand, for good measure).

He went into the post and used his colossal frame – sometimes he seems to forget that he’s 7-foot-1 and 270 pounds – to overpower Sam Houston defenders and get to his patented baby hook.

And – real shocker here – because Ivisic was involved offensively, his defense fell in line. He was handsy and active getting into passing lanes and creating deflections. Ivisic also protected the rim effectively, sending back two shots and affecting quite a few more.

Even his five boards in just 22 minutes were solid. We bring it up all the time: If the Illini get Ivisic involved on offense, it pays dividends in every other facet of the game. And, not for nothing, it makes the offense an unbelievably difficult cover.

If a sickly Ivisic is able to shoot it from deep, drive closeouts, post up, hit push floaters and otherwise score in seemingly every way imaginable, he skyrockets to the top of scouting reports – especially with his passing.

Wait, though: What about Andrej Stojakovic, who dropped a casual 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting vs. Sam Houston? Or the best player on the floor in the Texas Tech game , freshman Quentin Coleman? And – sheesh! – then there's preseason All-American David Mirkovic , whose healthy return may be in the offing.

This Illini team is an impossible group to guard. (The next step for Illinois would be learning how to guard the opponent – but that’s a topic for another story.) And this version of Ivisic only, somehow, makes it even tougher.

“If teams want to let Tomi shoot 14 threes all night, we’ll sure let him take them,” Underwood said after the Sam Houston win. “And I think the nice thing is [that] Tomi has added such a great face-up game. And driving it off the bounce. You saw the little floater.

“He had a floater at Tech. He had a rip-drive, step-through at Tech. He’s becoming a pretty lethal offensive player, and it’s because of his ability to shoot threes. And now, with a lot of hard work, he’s added the ability to attack closeouts.”