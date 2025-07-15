Illini now

Washington Wizards GM Will Dawkins Sees Bright Future for Former Illini Will Riley

The head honcho of the Wizards' front office explained the thought process behind drafting Riley and the future he envisions for him.

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) drives to the hoop past Xavier Musketeers guard Marcus Foster (1) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) drives to the hoop past Xavier Musketeers guard Marcus Foster (1) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Riley’s game has been broken down by Big Ten coachesdraft experts, everyday Joes and, of course, Illinois on SI. But few can offer a better perspective and insight on Riley’s game than the general manager who decided to invest a first-round pick on him. Will Dawkins, the Washington Wizards’ GM, did just that Sunday on the broadcast of his NBA Summer League squad's second outing in Las Vegas.

“We were very fortunate with our grassroots guys,” Dawkins said. "They do a great job of seeing them early. When Will was playing with Team Canada, when he was playing EYBL, he had the ball in his hands, and you could see him create.

“And once Illinois had those injuries midway through the season, they kind of put the ball in his hands and you got to see him attack and grow. And he shot and made more plays [in] the second half of the season. He’s someone that’s still growing, is still young, his growth plates are still open. The future is pretty bright for him."

But with fellow first-round pick Tre Johnson, last year’s No. 2 overall selection Alex Sarr, and 2024 lottery pick Bub Carrington dominating touches, the Wizards front office hasn’t had much of an opportunity to see Riley’s creation in action through two summer league games -- although Riley did manage a quiet 16 points on Sunday night. 

Still, Riley’s offensive ability is well-documented, and he’s impressed in other, arguably more important areas, including defense, rebounding, and just flat-out grit. 

He’ll certainly need more time to fill out his frame – a process that may be elongated if he’s still growing – but Riley has all the tools to develop into an impactful piece for the Wizards.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball: Assembling the Best Starting Five of the Brad Underwood Era

How Former Illini Will Riley Fared in His NBA Summer League Debut

How to Watch: A Guide for Viewing Former Illini in NBA Summer League

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball