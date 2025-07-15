Washington Wizards GM Will Dawkins Sees Bright Future for Former Illini Will Riley
Will Riley’s game has been broken down by Big Ten coachesdraft experts, everyday Joes and, of course, Illinois on SI. But few can offer a better perspective and insight on Riley’s game than the general manager who decided to invest a first-round pick on him. Will Dawkins, the Washington Wizards’ GM, did just that Sunday on the broadcast of his NBA Summer League squad's second outing in Las Vegas.
“We were very fortunate with our grassroots guys,” Dawkins said. "They do a great job of seeing them early. When Will was playing with Team Canada, when he was playing EYBL, he had the ball in his hands, and you could see him create.
“And once Illinois had those injuries midway through the season, they kind of put the ball in his hands and you got to see him attack and grow. And he shot and made more plays [in] the second half of the season. He’s someone that’s still growing, is still young, his growth plates are still open. The future is pretty bright for him."
But with fellow first-round pick Tre Johnson, last year’s No. 2 overall selection Alex Sarr, and 2024 lottery pick Bub Carrington dominating touches, the Wizards front office hasn’t had much of an opportunity to see Riley’s creation in action through two summer league games -- although Riley did manage a quiet 16 points on Sunday night.
Still, Riley’s offensive ability is well-documented, and he’s impressed in other, arguably more important areas, including defense, rebounding, and just flat-out grit.
He’ll certainly need more time to fill out his frame – a process that may be elongated if he’s still growing – but Riley has all the tools to develop into an impactful piece for the Wizards.