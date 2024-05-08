Watch Highlights Of Illinois New Recruit Tomislav Ivisic
Illinois coach Brad Underwood spent hours watching film on new recruit Tomislav Ivisic
But the game that stood out was his performance last year against USC. Ivisic finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
At that point, the Illini were sold.
"They played USC last year in an exhibition," Underwood said. "He had a great game against them. You start to see comparative games and you see his ability."
Here's a look at his highlights:
Ivišić played for SC Derby in Montenegro last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 22 games. He isn't the most active in terms of mobility on the offensive end, but will stretch the floor and be a high-impact defender.
"Again, a guy that not many people know about in the states," Underwood said. "But worldwide, he's a guy that made a pretty good name for himself."
Here's what Underwood said in a press release when the signing was announced earlier this week: "Tomislav is the modern-day 5-man who fits right into our style play as a big who can space the floor. He can play in pick and rolls, is an elite passer, and can step out in space and shoot threes. He also is a very good rim protector. Tomislav has played a lot of high-level basketball against older, established competition. That experience has made a tremendous impact on his development, and we are excited to add someone with his skill and versatility to our program."
The Illini are coming off a season where the made it to the Elite Eight, losing to eventual champion UConn.