Where College Basketball's Top Experts Rank Illinois: Too High or Too Low?

Illinois on SI examines where the top national pundits slot the Illini and offers our take on the accuracy of those respective rankings
Jackson Langendorf|
Dec 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives the ball past Southern University Jaguars guard Puoch Dobuol (35) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives the ball past Southern University Jaguars guard Puoch Dobuol (35) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

In the thick of the holidays, AP voters didn’t cast a ballot last Monday, meaning the rankings haven’t shifted since the morning of December 22, hours before Illinois’ decimation of Missouri.

Consequently, the Illini remain stuck at No. 20 in the poll, despite being back in the good graces of the analytics (ranked in the top 10 of KenPom, Bart Torvik and the NET).

Ahead of Illinois’ final 18-game stretch of Big Ten play, which gets underway Saturday night against Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia, the question is: Do the analytics have it right – or is the AP poll closer to pinpointing Illinois’ true national standing?

To answer that question, we took a look at a handful of expert opinions – and then offered our own. First up, CBS’ Sports Gary Parrish, who released an updated Top 25-and-1 rankings on Saturday morning.

Where college basketball pundits rank Illinois ahead of Big Ten play

Brad Underwoo
Dec 9, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Gary Parrish, CBS

Parrish elected to slot Illinois at No. 17, one spot above Texas Tech (which the Illini beat) and two spots ahead of Tennessee (another Illinois victim). Only No. 10 Michigan State, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 6 Purdue and No. 1 Michigan rank ahead of Illinois among Big Ten squads, according to Parrish.

Illinois on SI verdict: Too low

Kylan Boswel
Dec 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the first half against the Southern University Jaguars at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Andy Katz, NCAA

After Illinois’ blowout victory over Missouri, Katz stated that the Illini “are poised to make a case for a top-four finish in the Big Ten,” and awarded them a ranking of No. 16. (His rankings last updated on Monday.)

Illinois on SI verdict: A little too low

Jon Rothstein, CBS

Rothstein, one of the sport’s most beloved pundits, has the Illini at No. 15, behind four other Big Ten teams in No. 10 Michigan State, No. 7 Nebraska, No. 6 Purdue and No. 2 Michigan. (Rothstein last updated his rankings Saturday morning.)

Illinois on SI verdict: Spot on

Brad Underwoo
Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Where should Illinois be ranked?

On one hand, given the advanced metrics, it could be argued that the Illini are worthy of a top-10 spot – but that’s just not realistic, at least for now. Illinois' overall ability and ceiling may well be in that neighborhood, but until Underwood’s unit starts consistently winning the biggest games, the Illini just don't belong in a group with the teams that are handling their business.

Michigan State, which came up short against Nebraska and Duke, remains the only team with multiple losses that can be considered a top-10 worthy club, as every other squad in that category remains undefeated or with one loss. Meanwhile, the Illini may be the best three-loss team in the country – but they do still have three blemishes. There's no getting around that.

For now, Illinois at No. 15 is fair. That said, we expect the Illini to climb up the rankings in due time, especially as a generous six-game stretch awaits them.

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

