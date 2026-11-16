Illinois’ oft-discussed non-conference schedule is well under way. We’ve already seen the Illini play in one raucous environment – in Lubbock against Texas Tech – and we’ll see them travel to another this Tuesday to face Duke in Cameron Indoor.

There is a laundry list of team matchups and specific areas of the floor to watch in this showdown – but there are also a handful of intriguing individual matchups. Perhaps the most prominent – or at least important – will be Illinois wing Andrej Stojakovic vs. Duke wing Dame Sarr (whom the Illini actually heavily recruited back in the 2025 offseason).

Why Andrej Stojakovic vs. Dame Sarr is the matchup to watch in Illinois-Duke

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) passes the ball by Sam Houston Bearkats forward Enel St. Bernard (10) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rationale behind the magnitude of this individual matchup is fairly straightforward: Stojakovic averages 22.3 points on a wildly efficient 61.8 percent from the field and Sarr, for his part, is the best perimeter defender in college basketball.

Illinois’ offense relies heavily on individuals simply making plays. In most matchups, the Illini have a player possessing offensive abilities that cannot be contained by the defender. And that has been the case all year long for Stojakovic. He hasn’t seen a defender who has even interrupted his offensive rhythm.

Cue Sarr. At 6-foot-8, he has size and length. He has the lateral agility. Sarr has the IQ. Oftentimes, defensive IQ is quantified in relation to a player’s ability to understand and effectively play in a system. It’s usually discussed in terms of off-ball defense (where Sarr is rock-solid, too).

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; SIU-Edwardsville Cougars guard Jordan Pickett (1) controls the ball in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7)during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarr has off-the-charts on-ball intelligence, though. He quickly picks up on players’ habits and tendencies, and flips them into his advantage. Sarr has phenomenal hands. He gets a ton of pokes (and Stojakovic doesn’t have the tightest handle).

In general, his point-of-attack defense is second-to-none. There isn’t a player more effective in college basketball on the ball than Sarr. And on the rare occasion he does get beat, his knack for working back into plays is unfathomably good.

Stojakovic is a different challenge, though. Sarr tends to check opposing point guards. (It is possible Sarr matches up with Quentin Coleman, but we think it’s far more likely Jon Scheyer puts Sarr on Stojakovic.) Although Sarr is listed at 200 pounds, he isn’t the most physical. He’s wiry strong, but not powerful.

As for Stojakovic, he is, somewhat surprisingly, only 205 pounds, but he’s sturdy. And with his downhill attitude, he plays much stronger than that digit. He is tremendously physical, and should be able to use his frame to, at least once in a while, get a step on Sarr.

Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic in a 40 point win:



25 PTS | 9-17 FG | 2-3 3PT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 22 MIN pic.twitter.com/QiQLWhMLmZ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 6, 2026

But then will Sarr be able to quickly work himself back into the play in those scenarios? And how often is Sarr able to get a poke or just use his length to disrupt Stojakovic’s initial move?

However this matchup plays itself out – maybe the Illini have Stojakovic face up in the midpost or perhaps they primarily have him attack Sarr in transition – whoever winds up victorious in this head-to-head showdown will probably walk off the floor with a team win, as well.