Bret Bielema Reveals Little-Known Caveat During Illinois Fall Camp
Illinois coach Bret Bielema is fully aware of team expectations.
Upon his hiring ahead of the 2021 season, the Illini had been through several years of turmoil, including numerous coaching changes, mismanagement and other factors that played a negative impact.
Although Bielema has just one bowl appearance entering his fourth season, Bielema recently told the Big Ten Network the program is trending upward. Last year they lost six games by four points or fewer.
Forty-five out of 120 players never participated in fall camp. Bielema sees this as a benefit.
"We actually play on a Thursday night against Eastern Illinois," Bielema said. "We started [fall camp] two days before pretty much everybody else. I know there were some people who had come through; I think SMU is Week 0, so schools in Week 0 started already. But, really, the first three days we concentrate on red-area install. A lot of basics, fundamentals, you just kinda get newcomers [acustommed]."
Acclimation is likely the key for a program seeing gradual changes to a traditional Big Ten West schedule, which was discontinued upon the arrival of USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon into the Big Ten. Illinois faces Oregon in Eugene in mid-November, potentially an important game for Illinois' bowl hopes during the final month of the season.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer said he has already put the last season season behind him, tossing 16 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions while completing 64.8 percent of his passes.
"I really feel in control out there," Altmyer said when speaking about the importance of the maintaining his role as the starting quarterback. "I really do. I feel like my most confident self, and I think that's a product of the help I've kind of obtained throughout the offseason, whether it's, you know, guys who helped me grow my Faith, the sports psychologists here, the University of Illinois who have given me tools to really flourish. I can see that coming to fruition."
Altmyer and his teammates have more star power behind them. Running backs Kaden Feagin and Josh McCray were named to the Doak Walker Award List. Illinois also returns eight All-Conference players.
The Illini open against Eastern Illinois Aug. 29 at 9 p.m ET./8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.
