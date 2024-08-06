Illinois RB Kaden Feagin Makes Prestigious List Of College Football "Freaks"
Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin enters this season in rare company.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic annually selects a list of the top "freaks" in college football. It ranks players who possess superior athletic ability. This year, Feagin checked in at No. 24 on the list.
Feldman made the choice because some have compared Feagin to NFL running back Derrick Henry, who is among the game's most physical runners. Feagin actually measures up to Henry.
"When people compare a player to Derrick Henry, he’s probably a freak," Feldman wrote of Feagin, noting that the running back is still only 20 years old. "At 6-3 and 253 pounds, Feagin is actually six pounds heavier than Henry was when he measured in at the NFL combine."
Last year Feagin rushed for 438 yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries as a freshman. He is only expected to improve.
“He’s an awesome kid,” Illini running backs coach Thad Ward continued. “I think you’re going to start to see him come into his own. He’s going to continue to grow. He’s not a finished product at all, which is awesome for us.”
The Illini can only hope to see more improvement from Feagin. A strong running game will take the pressure off quarterback Luke Altmyer and the receivers. It will definitely factor into this year's success.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI