Dylan Rosiek Working Toward Becoming Leader Of Illinois Linebacker Unit
Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Dylan Rosiek has shed the underclassmen label in more ways than one.
Not only he is now a junior, he is also willing to take on more responsibility among the unit. Rosiek is an expected leader entering this season.
"It's encouraging guys," Rosiek said. "Everybody messes up and they're pissed at themselves but it's encouraging them, making them understand that can't happen again. Just giving them the pat on the butt to keep going."
Last year Rosiek experienced a breakout. He ranked 14th in the Big Ten with 82 tackles while finishing third in the nation in forced fumbles (four). He started eight games in 12 appearances.
The next step, obviously, is impacting the game in other ways than the stat sheet.
FORMER ILLINI STANDOUT CLEARED FOR TEAM DRILLS
Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton is quickly adjusting to life at the professional level, even if it means just taking part in one practice.
The former Illini standout and 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year spoke to assembled media Tuesday after the Commanders completed their morning routine. Newton is still returning to full strength after nursing a foot injury and was drafted in the second round in the spring.
According to a Commanders training camp notebook, Newton was active in team drills and showcased his speed off the ball, which must be fine-tuned for a successful career.
"Rome wasn't built overnight, so I'm not expecting to get back to 100 percent, first day of practice," Newton said. "Just getting my feet. Honestly, this is my first NFL practice, getting up to speed and hopefully, eventually for sure soon I'll be back to 100 percent and back to my old self.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI