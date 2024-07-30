Washington Commanders Rookie DT Jer'Zhan Newton Participating in Team Drills
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders started camp with some big news, and that news got even bigger on Tuesday morning at the start of Week 2.
Not only did the news get bigger, but the defensive line added some weight and talent as well when it was revealed Commanders rookie defensive tackle Jer'zhan 'Johnny' Newton would get his first team reps of the camp.
Newton was drafted in the second round by Washington in this year's NFL Draft after coming out of the University of Illinois with plenty of first round buzz. An injury to his right foot while in college is widley speculated to be the reason he slipped, and similar injury followed by procedure to his left foot after being drafted cost him rookie camp, OTAs, and the team's mandatory minicamp.
At the beginning of training camp, however, Newton was cleared to resume practicing and had been doing individual drills through the first week. And now we'll get to see him with the full team, and in pads on top of that.
"Johnny will work into some practice periods today into the team period," coach Dan Quinn said before practice on Tuesday. "That's the next part of his ramp up...excited to see him, he's a really good player."
It's a big first day for Newton as he begins his NFL career. And a big day for the Commanders as they get a key player added to their defense.
Newton is also scheduled to meet with media following the practice, so we'll get to hear from the player himself about his first team reps in the NFL.
