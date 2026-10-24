3 Bold Predictions for Illinois Football vs. Oregon: One QB Shines, Another Struggles

Illinois football (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is entering Saturday's home matchup against Oregon (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) without much to lose. The Illini saw their defensive coordinator (Bobby Hauck) exit just four weeks into the season and are now down their starting quarterback (Katin Houser, who broke his hand).

Still, they have hope. His name is Michael Clayton II. A freshman quarterback who was unexpectedly called upon and then met the moment against Michigan State a few weeks ago, he will try to do it again versus Oregon. We make a bold prediction involving Clayton, along with two others below:

Oregon won't surpass 150 yards through the air

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola pitches the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through six games, Illinois hasn’t held an opposing quarterback under 200 passing yards. A veteran secondary that came into the season with good buzz simply has not risen to the occasion.

But it just may break through on Saturday, thanks in large part to the opponent. The mighty Ducks may seem to be an odd matchup to be excited about for the Illini’s porous defense, but it's a real thing.

The box score tells a compelling story. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has mostly been running the show since Dante Moore went down with a concussion against USC, has struggled to 43-and 59-yard outings. (Brock Thomas actually got the start for Oregon last week, but he was ultimately benched for Raiola, who led the Ducks to a go-ahead score late vs. Nebraska.)

The bad news: Illinois’ defense isn’t UCLA’s or Nebraska’s – which Oregon faced in its past two games. But we’ll trust the Illini D to make a third-week leap under interim defensive play caller Roger Cooper, and we’ll say that Raiola scuffles yet again.

Freshman quarterback Michael Clayton throws three touchdowns

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Michael Clayton threw for two touchdowns on just eight passes at Michigan State in his previous outing, how many might he throw for in a full game? Three scores should be a snap, right?

Of course, it isn't that simple. First, context matters, and there could be some flukiness involved based on a small sample size. Also, this is Oregon – not Michigan State. (The Ducks haven’t even allowed three total touchdowns in a game over the past two weeks). Finally, there is now tape on Clayton. Whatever game plan was devised in Eugene in recent days undoubtedly accounts for discovery on Clayton last week.

But there’s also this: Clayton has a rocket arm . He’s fearless. And he has weapons upon weapons on the outside (especially if wide receiver Jayshon Platt is able to make his season debut against Oregon).

𝗠𝗶𝗱𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 1️⃣7️⃣



🔸Third in the nation in receiving touchdowns (9)

🔹Third in the nation in receptions (47)

🔸Sixth in the nation in receiving yards (608) pic.twitter.com/LpydtIw8g4 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 17, 2026

Not to be glossed over, Clayton has offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who truly is one of the best in the business. We’ll say Clayton shocks the college football world and puts on a show on Saturday.

Oregon tramples Illinois for 200-plus yards on the ground

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might seem a manageable enough task considering the Illini’s rushing-defense woes. But get this: In three Big Ten games, the Ducks haven’t cracked the 150-yard mark on the ground.

As fortune would have it, Oregon will get a prime opportunity to find that rushing rhythm in Champaign on Saturday. Illinois held Purdue to 90 yards on the ground, but it gave up 125-plus to both Ohio State and Michigan State.

The first two weeks – the Illini surrendered 194 rushing yards and 170, respectively – were abysmal. They have steadily improved against the run as the season has worn on, but they don’t have the ability to lock down the Ducks’ passing game and rushing attack. (And it won’t help that Oregon will likely be nursing a lead throughout the game.)