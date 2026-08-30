Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Wide Receiver Collin Dixon

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior wide receiver Collin Dixon. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser.

Collin Dixon | Wide receiver | Senior | No. 17

Hometown: Tallmadge, Ohio



High school: Tallmadge



Height: 6-foot-1



Weight: 215 pounds

Scouting report

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) catches a pass against Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dixon's most prominent trait is his physicality. At 215 pounds, Dixon has a rock-solid frame – and he knows how to utilize it. He bullies defensive backs at the line of scrimmage and consistently makes opponents pay for press coverage. He isn't specially twitchy, but Dixon has enough first-step explosion to pair with good straight-line speed.

As a route runner, Dixon is fairly sound, but it tends to be a combination of his strength and speed that allows him to create separation. He can be an option on quick-hitters or deep balls, and Dixon is equally effective inside the red zone and outside of it. He has also shown an ability to turn plays upfield, breaking tackles and then putting the pedal to the floor.

Where Dixon actually shines most is as an elite blocker, which isn't intended as a backhanded compliment. The Illini run a lot of screens plays and bounce runs outside toward his side of the field, where Dixon's blocking paved the way for a handful of huge plays in 2025. Also in the run game, few wide receivers sell their route so effectively to pull defensive backs out of the play.

Experience

After redshirting in 2023, Dixon immediately found himself near the top of Illinois' wide receiver hierarchy in 2024, appearing in all 13 games and earning 10 starts. He racked up 18 receptions for 264 yards. In 2025, he emerged as a regular weapon, reeling in 35 receptions for 548 yards and five touchdowns. A big-play threat, Dixon had a catch of 25 yards or more in eight of 13 games last season.

Media highlights

What they're saying

Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. on Dixon:

"He's done anything we've asked him to do. He's made a lot of important plays for us. And I think he's in a position to really take a big step up this year for what the production has been because he's certainly one of our best receivers, and he's really the heartbeat of what we do at that position."

2026 outlook

Dixon, who was named one of Illinois' six team captains for 2026, is poised to take over – or at least make a significant push – as the No. 1 option for transfer quarterback Katin Houser . He'll demand the lion's share of targets and be the Illini's go-to option in every area of the field. Per usual, Dixon should also provide exceptional blocking at his position.