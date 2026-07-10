Top 10 Big Ten Returners for 2026-27: Which Illinois Players Made the Cut?

College basketball has quickly become characterized by the transfer portal and NIL. Nowadays, players flip-flop from team to team on a year-to-year basis. And after Michigan won a national championship with a transfer-heavy unit in 2026, that trend is only likely to continue.

Yet there still are those who elect to go against the grain – can we call them anomalies? – and stick around with the same program. And, at least in the Big Ten, there is a healthy dose of talent among that crop of players. Below we rank the top 10.



(To be eligible for this list, a player must simply be returning to the same school they attended in the 2025-26 season.)

Top 10 Big Ten returners for the 2026-27 season

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Honorable Mentions: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Minnesota), Pharrel Payne (Maryland), Rodney Rice (USC)

No. 10: Nolan Winter, Wisconsin

A career-long Badger, Nolan Winter enters 2026-27 on the heels of a stellar junior campaign. The versatile big man averaged 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. With the dynamic guard pairing of John Blackwell and Nick Boyd out of the mix, Winter will be Wisconsin’s premier weapon next season.

No. 9: Trent Perry, UCLA

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025-26, Trent Perry made the sophomore leap, boosting his averages across the board to 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also shot 39.2 percent from deep. Expect his production to continue to inch up as he embraces an even larger role in the backcourt, which he’ll share with lauded Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty.

No. 8: Braden Frager, Nebraska

An unheralded three-star recruit, Braden Frager came to Nebraska with mild expectations – which mirrored the modest projections for his squad. Yet both he and his Cornhuskers swiftly proved those sentiments too faint, as Frager averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds en route to Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors, while his club picked up its first two NCAA Tournament wins of all time. If Frager takes the prototypical “sophomore jump," he’ll be a surefire All-Big Ten player.

No. 7: John Mobley Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) drives past Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Jason Clarke Jr. (5) during the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Nov. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since the day John Mobley Jr. arrived in Columbus, he has produced. Last season saw the sweet-shooting guard score 15.7 points and connect on 41.1 percent of his threes (3.1 per game). With the departure of Ohio State mainstay Bruce Thornton, expect Mobley to carry a very heavy load for the Buckeyes.

No. 6: Trey McKenney, Michigan

Trey McKenney may be the toughest to slot on this list. He came off the bench and averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game last season. But he was a freshman, shot 39.1 percent from three, showcased his downhill ability and, above all else, was a national champion. The returning backcourt of McKenney and Elliot Cadeau (more on him shortly) will be the premier 1-2 guard punch in the Big Ten.

No. 5: Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With his play in the NCAA Tournament , Andrej Stojakovic has a valid argument to be a spot or two higher on this list. His slashing ability is out of this world, and he also has developed into a shutdown defender. Now if he manages to get his long-distance jumper up to speed – which is a big if – Stojakovic will be an All-Big Ten first team candidate.

No. 4: Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Rarely are sharpshooters considered superstars. But Pryce Sandfort is that good from deep. With a lightning-quick release and startling accuracy off of movement, Sandfort is a never-ending nightmare for defenses. And with his IQ and sneaky driving ability, he finds ways to keep opponents guessing. The 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists he contributes doesn’t hurt, either.

No. 3: David Mirkovic, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a freshman in 2025-26, David Mirkovic put up 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while hitting 37.5 percent of his threes for a Final Four squad. He is one of the best rebounders in the league, a superbly gifted passer and decision-maker and an unexpectedly effective defender. He has All-American potential in Year 2.

No. 2: Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Another reigning national champion, Cadeau will have the keys to the Michigan offense again next season. Although the dominant frontcourt trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara is no longer in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines reloaded via the portal and Cadeau will still have a healthy arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

It will be fascinating to see if Cadeau can elevate his teammates to championship levels again – especially with offensive savant Dusty May also out of the mix . Based on his track record, though, the question is less whether Cadeau can do it, and more how he'll pull it off.

No. 1: Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., center, leaves the court with Jesse McCulloch, left, and Coen Carr, right, after Fears' shot to end the first half against Cornell on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The leading assist man in the entire country in 2025-26 – and, mind you, he did that in the same season that Braden Smith set the all-time assist record – Jeremy Fears Jr. is the quintessential table-setter. He is also exceptionally adept at getting to the foul line, where he converts with lethal frequency (shot 88.5 percent). Then he just so happens to be a defensive stalwart.

Fears is a floor general in every sense of the phrase – and on both ends of the court. As a dominant two-way presence for a team that many expect to be a national title contender, Fears will enter the 2026-27 campaign on the short list for Naismith Player of the Year candidates.